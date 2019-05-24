Voters have embraced the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition with open arms: Gopal Shetty

BJP MP Gopal Shetty talks to The Indian Express about his win from Mumbai North and how his opponent Urmila Matondkar was ‘misguided’ into contesting the election

How do you see the results?

I had said earlier that the Congress and Sanjay Nirupam will lose. My fight was not with Urmila Matondkar and I don’t think she has lost. Urmila was misguided into contesting the elections. People of the country have shown faith in Narendra Modi. The people of the country have proven that they want development and security.

What are the factors that worked in your favour?

My track record has been respected by the voters. I believe that the work done by us (Modi, Devendra Fadnavis and myself, my party, Shiv Sena) worked in our favour.

How did the chemistry with the ally work out?

When it comes to Mumbai, voters have embraced the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition with open arms. This has ensured that we win all six seats in Mumbai. There is no trace of anti-incumbency.

Your priorities in the development of your constituency?

I will only say in return for the faith shown by the people, I will try to improve my work and make better efforts.

Assembly elections are a few months ahead. What is the way forward?

We don’t work for the elections. We work to resolve issues that people face.