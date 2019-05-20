Voter turnout at 75% in bypoll for Manohar Parrikar’s seat

Bypoll in Panaji on Sunday recorded a voter turnout of 75 per cent. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in March.

The election is witnessing a four-cornered fight between BJP’s Sidharth Kunclaienkar, Congress’ Atanasio Monserrate, Valmiki Naik of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Subhash Velingkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch. The seat has been held by the BJP since 1994.

North Goa Collector R Menaka confirmed that 75.25 per cent voters exercised their franchise. “At one polling station, the EVM, which includes the ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT, was replaced due to malfunctioning. VVPAT machines were also replaced at two other polling stations,” said Menaka.

A woman voter’s complaint that she was being threatened by BJP workers will be probed, the collector said.

Accusing the BJP of mud slinging, Velingkar said, “The BJP has gone to the lowest levels to defame me. People will pay them back while voting today.” BJP nominee Kunclaienkar pitched for development. “It is the only option which can provide development,” he told reporters. Congress’s Monserrate said, “The Talegoan model where I live is for all to see. Besides my supporters, Congress is also campaigning for me so I have a wider reach.”