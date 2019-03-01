Voter slips can’t be used as ID proof: Election Commission

Toggle Menu
The Commission’s decision, which was communicated to all Chief Electoral Officers on Thursday.

CEC Sunil Arora with other officials in Lucknow on Thursday. On the second day of his three-day visit to UP, Arora held a detailed meeting with police and administrative officials of all the districts to take stock of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

IN A major procedural change ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Thursday that the photo voter slips can no longer be used as an identification document for voting.

Voters will now have to produce their electors photo identity card (EPIC) or any one of 11 photo identity documents permitted by EC, including passport, driving licence, service identity cards issued by government bodies, bank passbook with photo, PAN card, smart card issued by Registrar General of India under National Population Register, MGNREGA job card, health insurance smartcard, pension papers, official identity cards issued to MPs and MLAs and Aadhaar card.

The Commission’s decision, which was communicated to all Chief Electoral Officers on Thursday, was based on representations received against the use of photo voter slips as the only identification document “as these are printed after the finalisation of the roll and distributed just close to the poll through booth level officers”.

“The design of photo voter slip does not incorporate any security feature. In fact, photo voter slip was started as an alternative document as the coverage of EPIC was not complete in earlier years. Currently, more than 99 per cent electors possess EPIC, and more than 99 per cent adults have been issued Aadhaar cards,” said a press statement issued by the EC.

