Vote for someone who sends your kids to Oxford not Ayodhya: Mevani

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Sunday campaigned for AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi and urged people to choose a leader who will send their children to Oxford or Cambridge University, and not Ayodhya or Kumbh. Campaigning for her in Old Seemapuri area of East Delhi, he claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to send poor children to Ayodhya due to Hindu-Muslim politics.

“I want to tell you that we do not want to send our next generation to Kumbh or Ayodhya, but to Oxford (university)from where Atishi studied and Cambridge (university). Her work in the education sector has created a model, something which cannot be seen anywhere in Gujarat,” Mevani said with Atishi by his side.

Kafeel Khan, whose name surfaced in the death case of 63 children at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College, also campaigned for the AAP candidate in Nizamuddin. The party claims Khan was hailed as a “hero” for arranging jumbo oxygen cylinders to save dying kids.

Addressing the crowd in Nizamuddin, a Muslim dominated area, he asked them not to believe in rumours. “The competition (of Atishi) is with RSS-backed cricketer (Gautam Gambhir). So the people should vote together for Atishi. There should be no confusion on that,” Khan said.

“Make that person victorious who can become your voice, not someone whom you are not even able to meet. “Congress candidate (Arvinder Singh Lovely) was with the BJP earlier. Today he is with Congress, tomorrow he will go back to BJP, so do not waste your vote,” he asserted. Atishi is locked in a three-way fight with BJP’s Gautam Gambhir and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. The results will be declared on May 23.