2019 Lok Sabha elections: ‘Vote for Sunny because Modi made country safe’

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday campaigned for party’s Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol in Pathankot, asking people to vote for him because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “made the country safe”. Shah addressed his rally not far from Pathankot airbase, which had come under attack during the 2016 terror strike.

Advertising

While pointing out that Centre under the BJP government had increased MSP for crops, approved AIIMS in Bathinda, and founded three mega food parks among other development works, he said: “You please don’t vote for Sunny Deol for all these developmental works. You all must vote for Sunny Deol because Modi has made the country safe.”

Invoking air strikes on a terrorist facility in Balakot in Pakistan, he said: “The whole country was celebrating the strike. There was grief at only two places — one in Pakistan and second at office of (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi. Vote bank politics is above national security for Rahul Gandhi.”

After the Pathankot rally, Congress state president and party’s Gurdaspur candidate Sunil Jakhar asked Amit Shah in a tweet, “Dear Mr @AmitShah ji on your visit to Pathankot. Can you please explain why ISI was invited to the Pathankot airbase after the terrorist attack. What did India achieve by exposing our front line airbase to our enemy?”

‘Sidhu should go to Pak’

Advertising

Shah also attacked Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Sidhu during the rally. He said that while “the world was saying Pakistani terrorists attacked in Pulwama, Navjot Singh Sidhu was saying that a terrorist has no country”.

“Dear brother Sidhu, if you like Pakistan so much, then why are you living in this Punjab, enters other side and go to that Punjab,” he said, adding: “Captain Amarinder Singh should clarify that if he stands with what Sidhu said about Pakistan. We want to know this. Instead he made Navjot Singh Sidhu minister who went to Pakistan to hug their Army chief.”

Interestingly, Shah didn’t try to claim any credit for decision of Modi government to open Kartarpur Corridor. Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal also didn’t make any mention of the corridor project.

‘Culprits of 1984 riots won’t be spared’

BJP chief credited the Naren-dra Modi government for “ensuring justice” to families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. He vowed that those behind the killings will not be spared at any cost.

“No justice was given for Sikh brothers killed in Delhi in 1984. No one was punished. BJP government formed SIT and gave justice to Sikhs all over the world. All involved in 1984 Sikh riots will be sent behind bars. We gave Rs 5 lakh compensation to victims of riots,” he said.

Attacking CM Amarinder Singh, he added: ”I want to ask Captain sahib (Amarinder Singh), you want to be representative of the Sikh community. But your party leader (Sajjan Kumar) was made MP thrice. Where were you at that time? Just tell the people of Punjab,” he asked.

Asking the gathering to vote for Deol, the BJP chief remembered former BJP MP from Gurdaspur and veteran actor Vinod Khanna. He assured the people that Deol will realise the dream of Khanna who had represented the constituency 4 times.

Deol focuses on local issues

While Amit Shah and Sukhbir Badal left the stage before Sunny Deol’s speech, the crowd stayed put as they were told that the actor will speak.

Deol kept his address short and promised local residents to solve the long-pending demand of removal of a railway barrier.

“It will be my priority to solve this problem. I will give 100 per cent to complete this project, which was started by the former Member Parliament late Vinod Khanna. Except this, I will be focusing on improving day to day problems faced by the people of Gurdaspur, the day I get elected with your support,” he said.

Deol, who struggled to speak fluently in Punjabi said, “Tuhade nal mil mil ke mera Sangh khrab hoeya peya. Par koi parvah nai. (My throat hurts after so many public interactions, but it doesn’t matter).”

Kavita bats for Sunny

Kavita Khanna, wife of former MP Vinod Khanna, was given time to speak before Sunny Deol. She got emotional during her address and asked people to pay homage to Vinod Khanna by voting for Sunny Deol.

Sukhbir attacks CM

Earlier, addressing the gathering, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said, “No one can be as cheap as Amarinder Singh, who broke his word to end drug menace even after taking an oath on the holy text Gutka Sahib.”

“There is no law and order in Punjab for last two years. Captain Amarinder Singh promoted forces which propagate Khalistan and want to destroy peace and harmony of the state. These forces have been promoted to weaken SAD(B). Parkash Singh Badal had only one ideology to maintain peace and harmony in state and respect all religions.”

About Deol, Sukhbir said: “I have family relations with Sunny Deol. I wanted to bring him into SAD(B), but BJP was quick in roping him . Anyways, it is temporary and we will bring him in SAD fold. But there is hardly any difference between SAD and BJP.”

Advertising

“Have you brought the hand pump with you ?” Sukhbir asked Sunny Deol evoking laughter and applause from the crowd.