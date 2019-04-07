Vote for PM Modi, not BJP candidate: Nirmala Sitharaman to voters

BJP leader and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday urged people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by choosing the ‘lotus’, and not the candidate fielded by the party from the seat.

Advertising

Sharing the stage with BJP candidate and sitting MP Ranjan Bhatt in Vadodara at an event to mark the party’s 39th foundation day, Sitharaman said, “It is the Foundation Day (of the BJP) but the Lok Sabha election is also close. I want to tell everyone present here that while Ranjanben is a good candidate, every vote given to Ranjanben means a vote given to Modiji. I am going to say this in every place that I go to, where BJP candidates are contesting. The people have to vote for Modiji, not the candidate. When you choose the ‘lotus’ (BJP’s poll symbol), it is your direct vote to elect Modiji. We have to bring back the Modi sarkar to complete all the works that are in progress right now. A lot of development schemes are in place… The way we wanted a change in 2014 from the corrupt UPA government, this time we need Modi sarkar to complete those works.”

“I am the Defence Minister, so I will speak of my ministry. Work has happened in all departments, but we should all keep one thing in mind that in 2008 there was the Mumbai terror attack. In that our countrymen were victims. There were many foreigners as well. Tension remained for three to four days. Even after it began to get clear, even after it was proven in courts, that Pakistan had a role in the attack, the government at that time did not take action, which is why terrorism did not stop, and continued,” she said.

In Anand also, Sitharaman continued to seek votes for Prime Minister Modi, “In context to the 2019 election,s I want to say one thing, candidate is good, we all agree, candidate has been a good party worker we agree to that too, but we should always remember that after 2014, for the Modi government to come to power again, BJP has to win by a good majority. When you vote for a candidate with the lotus symbol, the candidate will become the MP, but when you vote for the good party worker with a lotus symbol, you are voting directly for Modiji. And when a person votes for this good party worker, it assures that Modi wins and the Modi government is formed again,” she said while accompanying party candidate Mitesh Patel at a party event.