Bargari Morcha: Vote for anyone who can defeat the Badals

“VOTE FOR a kala chor but not for Badals, the sinners of Panth,” said parallel jathedar Baljeet Singh Daduwal of Takht Damdama Sahib, as declared by Sarbat Khalsa – 2015, while addressing a ‘Sikh Sangat’ in Ferozepur, Fazilka and Jalalabad as part of a ‘Bargari Morcha’ protest.

This was the second such march by Sikh organisations with the agenda ‘Badal bhajao – Panth Bachao’. On May 8, a protest march had been organised from Bargari to Badal village.

Daduwal said, “For 10 years, Badals ruled the state. They also controlled the Shiromani Committee, Takhts. However, they used Panth’s power against the Panth and have thus shaken the faith of Sangat. Incidents of Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, Bargari, Behbal Kalan, pardon row to Dera Sirsa head speak volumes.”

He added, “Our march started from Vaijdpur from Jamni Sahib Gurdwara in Ferozepur and we went through Ferozepur cantonment, Fazilka, Jalalabad and later till Muktsar. The march continued for more than 6-7 hours with over 200 vehicles.”

“We have a one point message, anyone who can defeat Badals in particular and SAD candidates in general in Punjab, should be voted for. We want to throw Badals out of Lok Sabha and later from SGPC, and hence they need to be voted out,” Daduwal said, adding, “Later we will tackle Congress and Dera Sirsa as well.”

Dhian Singh Mand, parallel jathedar of Akal Takht as declared by Sarbat Khalsa, said, “We will be organising another march against Badals in Lambi, Malaut and adjoining areas on May 17 — the last day of campaign where we will be campaigning again with a similar agenda.”