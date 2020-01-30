‘Vote for AAP’: TMC endorses Arvind Kejriwal’s party in Delhi Assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Kolkata CM Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi. Express archive photo. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Kolkata CM Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi. Express archive photo.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) Thursday announced its support to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Throwing its weight behind Arvind Kejriwal’s party, TMC national spokesperson Derek O’ Brien uploaded a video endorsing AAP candidates.

“Vote for Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP candidates,” O’ Brien tweeted, with a special mention of Raghav Chadha, who is contesting from the Rajinder Nagar constituency .

In a video posted along with the tweet, Derek O’Brien said he is talking from the Rajendra Nagar constituency. “Education, water, electricity, health, pollution — the AAP has delivered on all the promises it made. Raghav Chanda, a bright, enthusiastic boy from Rajinder Nagar is the candidate from here. Vote for AAP. Vote for Raghav Chadda. May AAP do very, very well here in Delhi,” O’ Brien said

In Rajinder Nagar, BJP has fielded former MLA RP Singh while the AAP has replaced its sitting MLA Vijender Garg Vijay and chose Chadha, the AAP’s national spokesperson. Congress, on the other hand, has fielded student leader Rocky Tuseed.

Before this, Banerjee had extended support to Kejriwal and had visited him when he was protesting at the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in 2018. Last year, Kejriwal reached Kolkata to support Mamata when she sat on a dharna following a high drama in front of Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s official residence when a group of CBI officers were stopped by city police personnel from approaching Kumar’s house

Voting for the Delhi Assembly election will take place on February 8 while the results for the same will be announced on February 11.

