Vote exposes anti-minority propaganda…will also win Kerala: PM Modi

HAILING THE BJP’s performance after poll results were declared Thursday from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as evidence of the country’s respect for democracy, and “a vote for progress and stability”.

He also sought to draw a line all the way from the Northeast down to the south, saying that the results have proved that allegations about the party being anti-Christian were wrong — and a “BJP coalition would come to power in Kerala also” as the people will “realise that the Left and the Congress have joined hands to loot the state”.

Addressing leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi said, “Their (the Opposition’s) ecosystem always tried to brand the BJP — initially as a baniya party, then an urban party which does not have any support in rural India. But the BJP kept proving all of them wrong. They said we are anti-tribal, but the party won all tribal seats in Gujarat recently. Now, like the Dalits and backward communities, the tribals are also with us. Minorities were fearful about BJP for years but the people of Goa and now from the Northeast have exposed such propaganda. The Christians in Nagaland and Meghalaya keep supporting us.”

Attacking the Congress-Left combine in Tripura, Modi pointed out that both parties have fought each other in Kerala. “The people in Kerala have seen this, they have seen their alliance… The truth is that the two have joined and are looting the state. So I am confident that in Kerala also, BJP will form a coalition government,” he said.

The next Assembly elections in Kerala, where the Left has been in power since 2016, are due in 2026.

Modi said while his political rivals want him to be finished, the people want to see him winning more. “Some people say ‘mar ja (die) Modi’, (but) a country is saying ‘mat ja (don’t go away) Modi’,” he said.

Modi, who asked the gathering to honour people in the Northeast by flashing the torch on their mobiles, said that working for the BJP in that region is much tougher. “The way the Northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted shows the region is distant from neither ‘Dilli’ (Delhi) nor ‘Dil’ (heart),” he said.

Advertisement

According to Modi, the secret of BJP’s repeated victories is the “Triveni” of government, work culture and service mindset. “These strengths put the BJP’s strength as 1+1+1=111,” he said while asking party workers to retain “humility” amid repeated victories.

Targeting the Opposition, Modi accused the Congress of neglecting “small states” and said that the party had to pay a high price for this “hatred”.

BJP national president J P Nadda said the Prime Minister has changed the destiny of the Northeast, from being a region of blockade to progress. “The mantra he has given for the northeast is HIRA — Highway, Internet, Railway and Airport,” he said.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter earlier, Modi posted: “Thank you Tripura! This is a vote for progress and stability. @BJP4Tripura will continue to boost the state’s growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots.”

For Nagaland, the Prime Minister posted: “The double engine government will keep working for the state’s progress. I laud our party workers for their hard work which ensured this result.”

And for Meghalaya, Modi assured voters that the party “will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory” of the state “and focus on empowering the people”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Thursday was a “historic day” for the Northeast. “It is evident again that for development and prosperity, BJP led by PM Modi is people’s preference,” he said.

According to BJP leaders, the outcome will boost the morale of party workers particularly because the Congress has almost been wiped out or become a minor player in these states. “This is good news for the BJP as the party is gearing up for a direct fight with the Congress in a number of state elections this year, including Karnataka,” said a BJP MP.

Advertisement

BJP leader Nalin Kohli, who had been working in Nagaland, said the results could be attributed to Modi’s “Act East” policy and “the relentless pursuit of a positive agenda focusing on peace and development”. “Prime Minister Modi has visited the Northeast 51 times in his tenure, and ministers from his government more than 400 times, to ensure that infrastructure projects are implemented on time, beneficiaries receive their dues directly and transparently, and the double engine governments ensure delivery of promises,” Kohli said.

“The results indicate that the BJP’s focus on the political narrative of development and labharthis (beneficiaries) cut through the Opposition campaign. The BJP has effectively countered conventional Opposition tactics,” said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who was involved in the party’s campaign in the three states.

Advertisement

Apart from immediate gains, party leaders said, the results will give the BJP a boost ahead of the big election season this year, which will see voting in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.