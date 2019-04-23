Vote carefully and verify on VVPAT, Congress urges voters

In the backdrop of controversy surrounding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines, Pune city Congress Monday urged the voters to vote carefully and ensure their votes go to the person of their choice by verifying it on VVPAT.

City Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe said voters would be able to see the VVPAT slip for only seven seconds and so they need to be alert.

If the voter finds out that the vote has not gone to the person voted for, then a complaint has to be filed immediately with the election officer in the polling booth. “The voter would be made available relevant form for test vote. The voter has to give a self declaration for the purpose. The complaint of the voter will not be accepted once the voter leaves the polling booth,” he said.

For the convenience of voters, the Congress has set up a helpline service that would enable voters to verify their name on electoral roll along with polling station where they are registered.

“The helpline for voters has been independently set-up by city Congress for the convenience of voters. It will function during the polling hours from 7 am to 6 pm at the Congress Bhavan in Shivajingar,” said Ramesh Iyer, city Congress spokesperson.

He said the voters who are unable to verify their names on the electoral roll or the location of polling station or who do not understand the polling process, can contact on the helpline.

The helpline numbers are available for all Assembly segments, including Vadgaonsheri (8208146660), Shivajinagar (7385846369), Parvati (7385746369), Pune Cantonment (9604281769), Kasba (9689239926) and Kothrud (7385463674).