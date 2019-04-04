VK Singh on ‘Modiji ki Sena’ for Army remark: One who makes such comments is a traitor

Union Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) V K Singh said the armed forces do not belong to any political party and anyone who makes such comments is a traitor to the country. “If someone says that the Indian Army is Modi’s army, then he is not only wrong but also a traitor to the country. India’s Army belongs to the country, it does not belong to a political party,” Singh told the BBC.

At a rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that while the Congress serves biryani to terrorists, Modiji’s army responds with bombs and bullets.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Adityanath on Congress’s complaint in this regard. asking him to respond by April 5.

Without referring to Adityanath directly, Singh told the BBC, “Perhaps they do not even know what they have said. There are only one or two people who think in such a manner since they do not have anything…”

The Union minister also said politicians should not mix armed forces with political workers in their speeches. “If you talk about India’s military, talk about India’s military. Sometimes when we speak of political workers, we say ‘Modi’s Army or BJP’s Army ‘. There is a difference,” he said.

Adityanath, at a BJP rally in Ghaziabad, had said: “Congress ke log atankwadiyon ko biryani khilate thhay, aur Modiji ki Sena atankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. Yahi antar hai. Congress ke log Azhar Masood jaise atankwadiyon ke saath ‘ji’ laga karke atankwad ko protsahit karti hai. Aur Modiji ke netritva mein, aaj aatankwad ko, unke thikano ko nasht aur dhwast karke aatankwad ki hi nahi, Pakistan ki kamar todne ka kaam Bharatiya Janata Party ki sarkar kar rahi hai. (Members of the Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists while Modiji’s army gives bullets and bombs to terrorists. This is the difference. People of Congress encouraged terrorism by using ‘ji’ to address terrorists such as Azhar Masood. Under Modiji’s leadership, the BJP government is not only destroying the locations of terrorists but also breaking Pakistan’s back).”

Adityanath’s remarks drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, including Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Former Navy Chief L Ramdas had also complained to the EC.