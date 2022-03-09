Vishwanath Ganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Vishwanath Ganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Vishwanath Ganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Rakesh Kumar Verma. The Vishwanath Ganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

vishwanath ganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rakesh Kumar Verma Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 7,27,31,724 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Abdul Latif VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 1,48,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar IND 1 Post Graduate 40 Rs 75,20,926 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrajeet IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 86,000 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Lal Yadav Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 40,58,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Premanand Tripathi BSP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 22,51,78,100 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 18,42,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Rajendra Kumar Dubey Lok Gathbandhan Party 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 15,80,343 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar NCP 0 5th Pass 44 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar IND 1 12th Pass 39 Rs 6,17,07,492 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,17,59,910 ~ 2 Crore+ Rakesh Kumar RLD 0 Graduate 47 Rs 12,73,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lakhan Chaturvedi IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 2,96,65,168 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Pandey INC 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 7,45,44,740 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 35,88,352 ~ 35 Lacs+ Sushil Kumar Rashtriya Janta Party 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 3,01,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Upendra Narayan CPI 0 Graduate 27 Rs 41,41,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 35,90,000 ~ 35 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

vishwanath ganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raja Ram SP 3 Graduate 56 Rs 4,18,45,157 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 24,67,086 ~ 24 Lacs+ Abdul Sattar Momin Conference 0 Literate 32 Rs 50,341 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajaz Ahmad AD 2 12th Pass 44 Rs 26,68,800 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Pratap Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 54 Rs 20,70,34,760 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 6,48,093 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 8,63,287 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganga Prasad KrSaP 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 1,51,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ibne Saud IND 3 Literate 25 Rs 5,68,992 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrakar Mishra SJP(R) 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,50,650 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jayant Kumar Pal IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 3,86,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamleshwar Singh BPNP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 59,500 ~ 59 Thou+ / Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ Lalji Rawat JaBhP 1 Graduate 48 Rs 3,04,300 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Pratap Yadav AITC 0 Graduate 36 Rs 17,80,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manshoor Akhtar JMM 0 Graduate 42 Rs 4,83,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Sami RSBP 6 8th Pass 51 Rs 1,28,60,929 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Muhd. Shamim Khan RUC 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 4,11,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nagendra Pratap IND 3 12th Pass 37 Rs 50,61,431 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Phool Chandra Soni IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 11,85,250 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhey Shyam IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 7,13,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Baran Singh CPI 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 5,93,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 54,000 ~ 54 Thou+ Ram Jiyawan RPI(A) 0 Literate 48 Rs 41,00,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rohit Singh Rashtriya Bahujan Hitay Party 0 Graduate 24 Rs 1,90,700 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rudra Pratap RLM 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 26,44,837 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Kumar NCP 1 Graduate 27 Rs 13,209 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sant Lal IND 0 Literate 34 Rs 11,13,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shashidhar JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 48,87,447 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Sindhuja Mishra Senani BSP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 30,05,92,439 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 72,65,384 ~ 72 Lacs+ Sushil Kumar Singh BJP 1 Graduate 44 Rs 3,01,71,968 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Vindeshwari Prasad JKP 0 Graduate 72 Rs 78,70,490 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zahid Ali IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 7,90,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

