Toggle Menu
Violence against journalists in West Bengal: Editors Guild asks GEC to take actionhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/violence-against-journalists-in-west-bengal-editors-guild-asks-ec-to-take-action-5715025/

Violence against journalists in West Bengal: Editors Guild asks GEC to take action

Physical attacks against journalists are always reprehensible, but particularly so during elections as they undermine fair media scrutiny of an election, the Guild said in a statement.

Editors Guild, Editors Guild of India, attack on Journalists, physical attack on journalists, Journalists attacked, Trinamool Congress, TMC, TMC in Bengal, Elections in West Bengal, West Bengal elections, Fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Lok Sabha elections 2019, Decision 2019, election news, Indian Express
The Guild urges the EC to initiate necessary action against those who indulged in physical violence against journalists and asks the TMC-led West Bengal government to ensure law and order in the state.

The Editors Guild has condemned several incidents of physical attack on journalists in West Bengal during the fifth phase of polling and urged the Election Commission to take action against those who indulged in such acts.

Physical attacks against journalists are always reprehensible, but particularly so during elections as they undermine fair media scrutiny of an election, the Guild said in a statement.

The Editors Guild said it condemns several incidents of physical attack on journalists in West Bengal on May 6, during the fifth phase of polling.

Journalists belonging to different media organisations including NewsX, ABP Ananda and Zee News were attacked, allegedly by workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the statement said.

The Guild urges the EC to initiate necessary action against those who indulged in physical violence against journalists and asks the TMC-led West Bengal government to ensure law and order in the state so that journalists are not attacked by political parties and they can perform their professional duties safely, it said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Priyanka Gandhi likens Modi to Duryodhana; you will know who is Arjuna on May 23, replies Amit Shah
2 Will Lord Ram's name be taken in Pakistan, if not in India: Amit Shah asks Mamata Banerjee
3 Looks difficult for BJP to reach 280-mark: Sanjay Raut