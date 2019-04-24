Vinod Khanna’s wife upset with BJP giving ticket to Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, says she feels betrayed

As the BJP fielded actor sunny Deol from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, Kavita Khanna, wife of late Union minister and four-time MP Vinod Khanna from the constituency, expressed her disappointment on Wednesday saying she felt “betrayed” by the party. She added that she is now weighing all her options, including contesting as an Independent.

“I feel betrayed. I also feel that the wishes of people who wanted me as their MP were ignored,” Kavita told PTI.

Asked if she would contest as an Independent candidate from Gurdaspur, Kavita said, “I am weighing all my options. I have not decided anything (yet). I have not taken any decision on any issue.”

She added that she along with Vinod Khanna had worked for the people of the Gurdaspur constituency for 20 years. “I have faith in God. Life is a journey. I have worked here for 20 years. When Vinod ji was unwell, I used to meet people of the constituency. People wanted me as their MP,” said Kavita who was hopeful that the BJP will offer her the ticket as she had been meeting public and party workers in Gurdaspur for the past several weeks.

Deol, who has worked in many blockbuster films like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

At a rally in Gurdaspur in January this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recalled the efforts of Vinod Khanna for developing the area. “Vinod Khanna made efforts for the progress of this place. He wanted to see modern and prosperous Gurdaspur, we have to realise his dream,” PM Modi had said.

Currently, the Gurdaspur constituency is represented by Congress MP Sunil Jakhar who won the seat in the 2017 bypoll, which was necessitated after the death of Vinod Khanna in April that year.

Jakhar had defeated BJP candidate Swaran Salaria by a whopping margin of 1,93,219 votes. Kavita was among the frontrunners for the BJP ticket during the 2017 by-poll, but the party chose businessman Salaria over her.

Vinod Khanna had won the Gurdaspur seat in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. He was popularly known as “sardar of bridges” for connecting remote villages in his constituency.