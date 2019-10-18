Vikhroli slum’s 37-year journey: From Garibi Hatav Nagar to Garib Nagar

WHEN 42-YEAR-OLD Fareeda Jakir Nadaf arrived as a newly wed more than two decades ago at the Vikhroli slum in which she now lives, it used to be called Garibi Hatav Nagar. Tellingly of how that name has worked out for its residents, it is now known as Garib Nagar.

Advertising

“We thought our situation would change. We really believed the name of the slum meant there would be a better life for us. But in these 25 years, our lives have only become worse. The drains are choked, there are no toilets, everything is filthy, there are mosquitoes, and rodents have dug holes into our homes,” fumed Fareeda, pointing to filth-caked lane outside her home.

“Poverty never left this place,” she added.

According to the residents, elections held at regular intervals have brought no change in their lives, except a change in the name that rubs in their situation even more.

“Recently, Shiv Sena’s Sunil Raut, who is contesting from Vikroli, and BJP workers had come to campaign. But we turned them away as our issues remain unresolved. Garibi Hatav Nagar is still written on documents but the area has become Garib Nagar,” said Ramesh Jadhav (44), a local activist and a long-time local resident.

Advertising

Observing that unlike other slum areas that have benefited from real estate development around them, Fareeda said, “Neither Garibi Hatav Nagar nor its residents are in demand. Whether it is corporator, MLA or MP, they all ignore this area. In the last two years, we have visited the local corporator’s office more than 10 times, but it has been futile.”

Garibi Hatav Nagar was established in 1982 about 500 m away from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Mumbai) market’s main gate. “The area was named Garibi Hatav Nagar after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited the IIT in Powai. She had addressed a public rally in a nearby area and this inspired some locals to give it this name,” said Jadhav.

Gandhi had used ‘Garibi Hatao’ as a campaign slogan in the 1971 Lok Sabha elections, and it has made a comeback in the 2019 Congress campaign.

Jadhav, a martial art trainer by profession, said that the land on which Garib Nagar is located belongs to the municipality’s hydraulic engineering department. “Huge underground water pipelines were laid here in the British era. However, they were never used.”

It was in the 1990s that the place began to be called Garib Nagar, and the name started appearing on residential documents. But many continue to have personal documentation stating the address as Garibi Hatav Nagar.

In 2009, local residents formed a committee to take up redevelopment of the area under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, but it could not move forward due to disputes between the residents themselves, said Bhagwan Khandagle (68).

A security guard in a Powai housing complex, Khandagle said: “There were only a few houses when the slum had come up. Earlier, all the houses were of wood and plastic sheets. Later, everyone made pucca structures. In the last one decade, slum redevelopment was planned but there has been infighting among residents with many fearing that they would be shifted and that only the builder would profit.”

Residents complained about the low pressure water supply, which trickles out of taps between 12 pm to 3 pm, with electric pumps racking up huge bills for every family in the slum colony.

With around 2,000 people, Garib Nagar has around 450 houses. Jadhav said, “Access roads have not been built for over 20 years. Drains are in a shoddy condition. Due to the water problem, women can’t do household works in the afternoon.”

“The area has seen many ground breaking ceremonies by politicians. Ahead of every election, they come. The latest such stunt was the repair of the public toilet. They came and clicked photographs when the work began, but later the work stopped,” he added.