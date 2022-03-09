Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Vikasnagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Munna Singh Chauhan. The Vikasnagar seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Assembly election 2017 won by Vikasnagar candidate of from Munna Singh Chauhan Uttarakhand. Vikasnagar Election Result 2017

vikasnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Munna Singh Chauhan BJP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 2,43,38,475 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 61,38,799 ~ 61 Lacs+ Ashok Singh IND 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 22,49,200 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Bhaskar Chug AIFB 2 Post Graduate 37 Rs 3,84,270 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 35,250 ~ 35 Thou+ Digambar Singh UKD 0 Graduate 36 Rs 34,97,621 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 7,17,492 ~ 7 Lacs+ Dinesh Kumar Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 11,11,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gireesh Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 1,74,62,294 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,85,770 ~ 13 Lacs+ Gurumel Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 23,60,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaushal Kishor Gautam SP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 47,00,593 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 26,09,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Nav Prabhat INC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 9,73,20,060 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 10,86,323 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rajeev Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 49,08,870 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Dubey IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 3,000 ~ 3 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vipul Jain IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 91,95,152 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Vikasnagar candidate of from Nav Prabhat Uttarakhand. Vikasnagar Election Result 2012

vikasnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nav Prabhat INC 1 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 3,60,08,784 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 32,65,553 ~ 32 Lacs+ Arvind Sharma SP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 15,40,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Chander Mohan Singh Patwal IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 4,01,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal Singh Dogra SaSP 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 47,30,260 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 6,48,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Gurumel Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 16,24,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haridass Kataria IND 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 10,18,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Inam Babu JD(S) 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 11,35,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jamshed Ali MKD 1 Post Graduate 28 Rs 2,95,506 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasbeer Singh IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 7,91,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Kumar BJP 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 50,62,349 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 11,58,229 ~ 11 Lacs+ Liyakat IND 0 Literate 36 Rs 3,000 ~ 3 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ M. Islam NCP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 17,05,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Miss. Babita Pundir IND 0 Literate 32 Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra Azad IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 23,74,457 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 1,52,234 ~ 1 Lacs+ Satish Kumar RLD 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suhail Pasha IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 20,68,028 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surat Singh UJP 2 12th Pass 51 Rs 61,01,645 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 5,98,737 ~ 5 Lacs+ Vinay Raj Singh (pappu Bhai) IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 13,35,792 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

