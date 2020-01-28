Vijender Singh lends punch to Cong campaign but AAP still heavyweights

DPCC chief Subhash Chopra inducts AAP workers into the fold in Deoli. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) DPCC chief Subhash Chopra inducts AAP workers into the fold in Deoli. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

“I believe that Congress can undo all the damage caused by AAP. We need a party that helps us, not one that offers freebies,” said boxer and politician Vijender Singh in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar’s Madangir on Monday, speaking at the inauguration of the new office of Congress’s candidate from the constituency, Yaduraj Choudhary.

Speaking of mohalla clinics, which he claimed are always “shut”, Singh said he once tried get medicines from one such clinic at 3 pm, but in vain. “That’s not how healthcare facilities should be in the national capital. We deserve better,” he said.

Choudhary claimed, “I want to develop Ambedkar Nagar. Water pipelines here were once sufficient enough for people… But AAP removed many of them. We will also focus on constructing roads and parking spaces. There are many markets here, and people need better roads. We will also help build schools here… currently there are none.”

A few who had gathered at the new office expressed hope of a Congress comeback in the city. Suman Gupta (45), a housewife, said, “I was told by a few women in the area to come and support Congress. After hearing their speeches, I feel the party has the potential to do something for us. But I am still doubtful, as Kejriwal did help us. We have been supporting Choudhary’s father for decades. But after AAP came to power, we got better schools and healthcare access. Congress did good work too, but that was in the past.”

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra, who also came to support Choudhary, criticised the AAP for offering free water and electricity. “Kejriwal is not helping anyone save water. Our priority is to reduce pollution and save water. We want to redevelop this city. To promote this, we will pay 30 paise to every citizen who saves a litre.”

Sirjan Kaur, an NGO worker, said that while the AAP government offered free water and electricity, “nobody looks at cleanliness”. “Madangir has local markets, houses and clinics in a very congested area. There’s garbage outside our house, workplace, parks. We need development. BJP talks of nationalism and AAP of freebies. I hope Congress is different.”

At 2 pm, Chopra inaugurated another candidate’s office in Deoli, Sainik Farms, where over 150 AAP workers joined the Congress. The candidate, Arvinder Singh, who had rejoined Congress last year after a four-year stint with the BJP, welcomed AAP workers into the fold. “I shouldn’t have left the party… I took the decision after my father, Buta Singh, was denied a ticket. I have returned and want people to join Congress and help us develop the area.”

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App