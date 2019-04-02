Fight in Lok Sabha election between India and Pakistan: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Tuesday said the upcoming Lok Sabha election is between India and Pakistan and came down heavily on Congress alleging that the party speaks the language of Pakistan. He further called senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s comment seeking proof of air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force in Balakot as “shameful”. Follow election LIVE updates here

“Leaders of Congress are speaking the language of Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi’s guru Sam Pitroda is ‘Shame Pitroda’. Country had to hang its head in shame due to his statements. Pitroda demanded proof of destruction of camps in Balakot. But this is exactly the line adopted by Pakistan. Pakistan has been telling the entire world that it does not harbour terrorists and that there are no safe havens for terrorists on its territory. Therefore, it cannot admit that terrorist camps in Balakot were hit. But why Congress leaders are talking in such a language. What relationship do you have with them,” Rupani said while addressing an election rally in Rajkot.

The Gujarat CM reiterated that if Modi wins the election, Diwali will be celebrated in the country, however, in case the Congress emerges victorious, there will be fireworks in Pakistan. The CM further claimed that Congress leaders had been openly favouring Pakistan. Rupani also countered Congress’ charge that NDA government had released terrorists to end the Kandahar hijacking episode and alleged that Congress was, in fact, shielding terrorists. He said that while PM Narendra Modi had taken a tough stance against terrorism while, Congress had been peddling a soft approach for electoral gains. Click for more election news

Speaking on the issue of unemployment and farmers, Rupani accused the Opposition of making “hollow promises” during election time and forgetting them afterwards.

“For 55 years, you did nothing for the poor. You did not give farmers irrigation water, electricity, fertliser on time or minimum support price and farmers kept on committing suicides. You always gave hollow promises. Jawaharlal Neru gave slogan of aram haram hain and said that unemployment would be eliminated. Due to sins of Congress leaders, a whole army of the unemployed has come into existence in this country… Then came Indira Gandhi and they gave slogan of Indira Gandhi ayee hain, nayi roshani layee hain and garibi hatao (eradicate poverty). As a matter of fact, the poverty did not get eradicated but the poor were pushed to margins,” said the CM.

Rupani also said that Congress was centred around the Gandhi family who believes they have the sole right to occupy the PM’s chair in the country. The CM also alleged that alleged corruption during the UPA rule between 2004 to 2015 had the country hang its head in shame.

Before the public meeting, Rupani took out a roadshow in the city, which is the home town in support of Mohan Kundariya, the sitting BJP MP from Rajkot. Kundariya and Gujarat Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya rode an open jeep with the CM. Later on, Kundariya filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate for Rajkot Parliamentary seat as CM accompanied the BJP nominee to the office of the returning officer.