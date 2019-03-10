Vijay Rupani expands Gujarat cabinet, Congress turncoat named minister

A day after Javahar Chavda quit the Congress to join the ruling BJP, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Saturday rewarded him with a ministerial berth, and expanded his Cabinet for the second time after coming to power in 2017 by inducting Yogesh Patel, MLA from Manjalpur, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jamnagar (North) MLA. The Cabinet expansion comes weeks ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, Jadeja had also crossed over to the BJP from Congress in 2017 ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state that had witnessed largescale defection in the opposition party’s ranks.

Alpesh: Respect is key Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor on Saturday said he has decided to remain with the party, as he “can stay without power, but not without respect”.

Thakor, who went incommunicado amid speculation that he may quit the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the polls, appeared before the media on Saturday and said, “I can stay without power, but not without respect. I cannot accept if someone says that I can sell myself or I am greedy. So, I am saying that we have chosen the path of struggle which is full of difficulties.”