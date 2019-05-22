Vigil against EVM ‘tampering’: Alliance foot soldiers camp outside strongroom to ‘guard democracy’

While central forces guard the strongroom at Katai Mill, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) from across Meerut district have been kept for the counting on Thursday, given their suspicion over the security cover provided by the administration, a group of supporters of the Mahagatbandhan — or the SP-BSP-RLD alliance — have camped outside the strongroom to guard the machines.

Two makeshift tents sit on the front barricade wall of Katai Mill. Alliance workers are camping in them since April 12 — the day after the constituency voted — to ensure there is no “tampering” of the EVMs.

A coordinated team of 15-20 people monitors the activities of the strongroom from outside the boundary wall throughout the day, and night. Carrying binoculars, CCTV monitoring screens and regular supply of tea to keep them awake, the supporters claim it is necessary to ensure fair results.

“As one can see on news, there are several cases of EVM tampering. It is our duty to protect the EVMs,” Amit, an alliance supporter from Meerut, said. “We sit outside, watching whoever comes (out) and goes in, and to track any suspicious activity. We are doing this in the name of the party and democracy, as the BJP is capable of doing anything.”

A student, Amit sits down with his books whenever shift timings allow him.

A group of five people work in three shifts: 6 am to 2 pm, 2pm to 11 pm, and 11pm to 6 am. The shifts are planned in a way that at least one group is awake the entire night while others get rest. One tent has two wooden beds, with mattresses on them for the people to sit or lie down and look into the mill compound.

An LCD screen has been put up on one corner of the bed which has feed from five CCTV cameras installed inside the compound. “We have been given access to the feed by the administration after we requested them — they were cooperative. One of us is always sitting on a chair to observe the CCTV footage,” said Mohammad Adnan, who runs an egg shop in Meerut.

In the time he sits guarding the EVMs, a family member takes care of the shop.

A pair of binoculars, which supporters claim are night-vision, is also used to monitor inside for any specific information. Two chambers of a washroom and a toilet on an elevated platform have also been provided for by the administration.

According to party workers, no major incident has occurred in the last 40 days that they have been sitting outside. A few days ago, some men had come with unknown boxes inside the compound. A complaint was raised, and it was clarified that they were empty boxes, the alliance workers said.

The supporters said they are braving adverse weather conditions in their quest to protect the EVMs. Besides the heat, “a few days ago it rained heavily, and our tent came off. We immediately got it back up. Locals residents are also nice and help us,” said Izhar Ahmad, who has a property business in Meerut.

The foot soldiers also take turns making rounds behind the mill in a car, as they do not have access to the CCTV footage there.

Next to the beds in the tent is a small table with an electric plate to make tea or coffee. Since most people stay in and around Meerut, they get meals from their homes or nearby areas. For those fasting during the Ramzan, the fast is broken in the tent itself with fruit and juice. Sometimes they play Ludo on their phones when the task gets boring, but “alertness never falters”, they said.

The supporters said funds for expenses incurred in this exercise comes from Haji Yaqub Qureshi, the alliance candidate from Meerut. The other tent has stacks of chairs and is used for meetings when senior leaders visit the area. “It is time for us to be extra-careful since a lot of movement has started,” said Mehboob Ali Khan, whose family members have taken over running his general store while he “guards democracy”.