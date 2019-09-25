Mumbai: Most Opposition turncoats who joined BJP unlikely to contest polls

In a season where legislators and state leaders from across party lines are making a beeline for saffron stoles, Congress old-timers from Mumbai, who had walked out of the party to join the BJP, are finding it tough to get a berth for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

In the event of a likely pre-poll alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, a majority of the “turncoats” will be out of action. Four ex-Congress MLAs — Ramesh Singh Thakur, Krishna Hegde, Rajhans Singh and Kalidas Kolambkar — have joined the BJP bandwagon while former Mumbai Congress president Kripashankar Singh, an ex-minister, is in talks with the BJP leadership.

The first three — Thakur, Hegde and Singh — joined the BJP way back in 2017 when BJP and Sena ties had turned hostile in the run-up to the Mumbai municipality polls.

While Kolambkar is tipped to be the BJP candidate from Wadala constituency, chances are that the remaining three may not get any ticket. There is still no certainty over Kripashankar’s induction.

According to sources, Thakur, who had lost the 2014 Assembly poll as the Congress candidate from Kandivali (East) to BJP’s Atul Bhatkalkar, has evinced interest for a candidature from the neighbouring Magathane Assembly, represented by the Sena at present.

Shiv Sena’s Prakash Surve, the legislator now, has a strong presence in the area. A senior Sena leader said the party was unwilling to let go of the seat. So, in likelihood of an alliance between BJP and Sena, Thakur is unlikely to be in contention at all.

Another BJP legislator Pravin Darekar is also interested in the same constituency. Darekar, who had walked out of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, is considered to be closer to the BJP’s state leadership than Thakur.

Former Vile Parle MLA Krishna Hegde’s case is not any different. After losing his own seat to BJP’s Parag Alavani in 2014, Hegde walked out of the Congress. Hedge said, “At the time of his induction, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said he will be a party contestant in the 2019 poll.”

But the BJP-Sena ties have improved since. While the BJP leadership had the Kalina Assembly seat in mind while inducting him, this seat, too, is controlled by the Sena, which is unwilling to vacate it.

“I had written to the leadership saying that in the event of there being no alliance, I will be interested in contesting from Kalina,” Hegde said.

Hegde, however, remains hopeful.

“I joined the party in 2017 and have been a part of the party’s ascendancy since. I’m confident that state and national leadership will take note of this.”

With almost no chance of contesting the poll, Hegde, who said he was committed to working for the candidates of the saffron alliance, is hopeful of being suitably accommodated after the election, sources said.

Rajhans Singh, also a former Leader of Opposition in the Mumbai municipality for the Congress, has shown interest in the Dindoshi seat he once represented. But former Mumbai Mayor Sunil Prabhu, who is among the more influential Sena leaders in the financial capital, is the legislator now and is expected to win the nomination again.

The BJP-Sena alliance will also trump prospects of another “turncoat”. Former MNS MLA Mangesh Sangle, who has joined the BJP, wants to contest for the third consecutive time from the Vikhroli Assembly seat. But this seems improbable in the event of an alliance. The seat is presently represented by Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s younger brother, Sunil, in the legislative assembly.

Sangle, when contacted, said, “I’ll do whatever the party expects me to. I’ll be willing to contest (from Vikhroli) if I’m given the opportunity. Else, I’ll work for whoever the ticket goes to.”