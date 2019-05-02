Toggle Menu
Child rights body writes to EC after video of children ‘abusing’ PM Modi stirs controversyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/video-children-abusing-pm-modi-priyanka-gandhi-rally-smriti-irani-election-commission-5705978/

Child rights body writes to EC after video of children ‘abusing’ PM Modi stirs controversy

"The children can be seen making derogatory remarks and using abusive languages in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi," the letter read.

priyanka gandhi, priyanka gandhi rally, children abuse pm modi, children abuse pm modi at priyanka gandhi rally, election commission, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, election news
In a letter issued to the poll watchdog, the NCPCR made a reference to a viral video in which several boys allegedly participated in election campaigning. (Screengrab/Twitter/@smritiirani)

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Election Commission (EC) to act after a group of boys was purportedly heard making “derogatory remarks and using abusive language” in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while she was campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.

In a letter issued to the poll watchdog, the NCPCR made a reference to a viral video in which several boys allegedly participated in election campaigning. “The children can be seen making derogatory remarks and using abusive languages in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi,” the letter read.

The commission also cited previous orders to the poll body, based on observations by the NCPCR and Bombay High Court, where it had refrained the use of minors for the purpose of campaigning.

“Such violation of children’s right for any work connected with election process like campaigning, carrying of campaigning material, etc would attract necessary action and apart from facing the consequences of the law, if any, will be taken by the commission against erring political parties,” the letter read.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to share a video clip in which the group was heard chanting “Chowkidar chor hai” in a reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s frequently used barb directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal. “Uncouth to the core. Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a Prime Minister has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone ????” she tweeted.

However, the BJP leader was later slammed for not sharing a full version of the video in which Gandhi purportedly stopped the kids from making derogatory remarks.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Shadow of terrorism hangs over Punjab’s ‘panthic’ seat
2 My DNA as panthic as anybody else’s: Manish Tewari
3 In Mohali, voting to take place in 749 polling booths