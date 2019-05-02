Child rights body writes to EC after video of children ‘abusing’ PM Modi stirs controversy

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Election Commission (EC) to act after a group of boys was purportedly heard making “derogatory remarks and using abusive language” in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while she was campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.

In a letter issued to the poll watchdog, the NCPCR made a reference to a viral video in which several boys allegedly participated in election campaigning. “The children can be seen making derogatory remarks and using abusive languages in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi,” the letter read.

The commission also cited previous orders to the poll body, based on observations by the NCPCR and Bombay High Court, where it had refrained the use of minors for the purpose of campaigning.

“Such violation of children’s right for any work connected with election process like campaigning, carrying of campaigning material, etc would attract necessary action and apart from facing the consequences of the law, if any, will be taken by the commission against erring political parties,” the letter read.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to share a video clip in which the group was heard chanting “Chowkidar chor hai” in a reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s frequently used barb directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal. “Uncouth to the core. Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a Prime Minister has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone ????” she tweeted.

Uncouth to the core. Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a Prime Minister has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone ???? https://t.co/T5sPyKtmbr — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2019

However, the BJP leader was later slammed for not sharing a full version of the video in which Gandhi purportedly stopped the kids from making derogatory remarks.