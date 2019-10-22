Vidarbha region: Minor scuffles, low voter turnout in urban pockets mark polls

Reflecting the statewide pattern, polling in Vidarbha region, which saw contests on 62 assembly seats across 11 districts, remained modest in most urban constituencies with a higher turnout in the rural constituencies. While polling crossed 60 per cent in several rural constituencies, at five constituencies it crossed the 70-per cent mark, officials said.

The Scheduled Tribe constituency of Armori registered 71.08 per cent, while Brahmpuri and Chimur saw a turnout of 70.2 per cent.

Throughout the day, polling remained slow in Nagpur city, with voter enthusiasm missing markedly. Among those to cast their votes here were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta, mother Sarita, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and wife Kanchan and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

At Savner constituency in Nagpur district, a scuffle reportedly broke out between Congress candidate Sunil Kedar’s supporters and BJP nominee Rajiv Potdar and his men. Potdar accused Kedar’s supporters of damaging his car. “We have received complaints from both the sides and the process of registration of offence is underway,” Nagpur (Rural) Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said.

Meanwhile, a flying squad intercepted a car, reportedly belonging to Vikas Thakre, Congress candidate from Nagpur West, and recovered Rs 1.05 lakh cash from the vehicle. “We have handed over the car and cash to the returning officer concern,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, Ravindra Kadam said.

Thakre has denied the allegation. In North Nagpur, NCP leader Ved Prakash Arya, meanwhile, alleged that the BJP carried out a “stealthy campaign” on Monday through a “war room”. The BJP’s city unit chief, Girish Vyas, however, refuted the allegation at a press conference.

“A flying squad of the police, along with Assistant Returning Officer of the constituency, raided a place where some BJP workers were found with a computer, voters’ list and around 100-odd girls, aged 14-16 years. When asked, the men said they were conducting a class.

Asked how they were conducting a class on a holiday, they gave evasive replies. Later, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the zone came and tried to cover the issue up. We have complained about this to poll observer Rajiv Sharma,” Arya told The Indian Express.

Vyas, meanwhile, claimed, “The manner in which the raid was conducted was highly objectionable. We were running a war room to remain in touch with voters. There is nothing illegal about it as we were not holding a public meeting.”

In Gadchiroli, at least two persons died reportedly on election duty at Chamorshi and Etapalli. Bapu Gawde, 44, a teacher, suffered an epileptic attack at Hedri base camp on Sunday and suffered head injury. He was shifted to Chandrapur Medical College where he succumbed on Monday. In another incident, Vijay Khandale, 45, a peon with the Chamorshi Municipal Council, complained of restlessness on Sunday. He was admitted to Gadchiroli General Hospital, where he died following a heart attack on Monday.

In Morshi constituency of Amravati district, Devendra Bhuyar, a candidate for the Swabhimani Paksha, alleged that his car was set on fire near Warud town on Monday. Police have registered an offence in the matter and are investigating.