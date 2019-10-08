Vidarbha: All parties face rebels, BJP-Sena worst hit

All main political parties have been affected by rebellion in many of Vidarbha’s 62 constituencies, with the BJP-Shiv Sena taking the biggest hit.

While BJP rebels will dent the party’s fortune in six constituencies, Shiv Sena rebels will affect the party’s official candidates in five seats. Official Congress and NCP nominees will face at least three and one rebel, respectively.

Two of the BJP rebels are currently MLAs — Charan Waghmare (Tumsar, Bhandara) and Raju Todsam (Arni, Yavatmal). They will contest against the party’s official nominees Pradeep Padole and Sandip Dhurve.

Waghmare was arrested for alleged harassment of a woman police officer last month. Todsam was caught in a controversy over a video showing a scuffle between his first wife’s family and his second wife.

Four former Shiv Sena MLAs — Ashish Jaiswal, Ashok Shinde, Vishwas Nandekar and Narendra Bhondekar — will challenge official nominees Mallikarjun Reddy (BJP), Samir Kunawar (BJP), Sanjiv Reddy Bodkurwar (BJP) and Arvind Bhaladhare of the BJP-Sena-RPI (A), at Ramtek, Hinganghat, Wani and Bhandara, respectively. Reddy, Kunawar and Bodkurwar are sitting MLAs.

Yogendra Gode of the BJP is contesting against Sanjay Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena nominee. Gode was BJP nominee for the seat in 2014.

Seema Sawle of BJP at Amravati, Santosh Dhawle of Shiv Sena at Yavatmal, Sanjay Deshmukh of BJP at Digras and Vinod Agrawal of BJP at Gondia are other prominent rebels of the saffron alliance.

In the Congress, Nana Patole, former BJP MP and now Congress nominee for Sakoli seat in Bhandara district, had been challenged by former party MLA Sevak Waghaye, who is fighting on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket. Former Congress MP Anantrao Deshmukh has rebelled against party nominee and sitting MLA Amit Zanak. Congress ex-MLA Ramratanbapu Raut has thrown his hat in the ring at Amgaon against party nominee Sehasram Korete.

An NCP rebel, ex-MLA Dilip Bansod from Tiroda in Gondia district is challenging NCP’s Ravikant Bopche.