Victory over BJP’s negative politics: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ win in assembly elections

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has described her party’s return to power in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with impressive gains in the assembly elections, as a “victory over negative politics”. It was a “Congress victory over the BJP’s negative politics,” the UPA chairperson said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the nail-biting contest reached its finale this morning after the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is back after 15 years with an absolute majority, while in Rajasthan the party fell two seats short of crossing the 101-majority mark.

In a sign of burgeoning opposition unity, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati extended support to the Congress in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party indicated that the party could join a grand alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2019 polls.

All eyes now were on party president Rahul Gandhi’s choice of chief ministers of the three states, which he will decide after the victorious MLAs finish their meetings in the three states.