Veterans Mannan and Hena in Congress’s list of 34

Manoj Chakraborty (left), a close aide of state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will contest from Berhampore Assembly seat in Murshidabad. (Express Photo)

Veteran Congress leaders Manoj Chakraborty and Abdul Mannan are among the 34 candidates named by the party in its second list for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Chakraborty, a close aide of state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will contest from Berhampore Assembly seat in Murshidabad. Mannan, on the other hand, has been renominated from Champdani in Hooghly district.

Sitting MLAs Sukhabilas Burma and Asit Mitra will contest from Jalpaiguri and Amta constituency, respectively.

Isha Khan Chowdhury, who is related to former Union minister Ghani Khan Chowdhury, will contest from Sujapur constituency. Isha Khan had contested against Mousam Benajir Noor in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Another sitting MLA Abu Hena will contest from Lalgola constituency of Murshidabad.

According to the list released by the party’s Central Election Committee, chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, former MLA Deba Prasad Roy will contest from Alipurduar and Shankar Malakar from Matigara-Naxalbari constituency.

This is the third list of Congress candidates for the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections starting March 27. So far, the party has announced a total of 50 candidates. It had earlier released names of 13 and three candidates in two separate lists.