Velim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Velim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Velim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Filipe Nery Rodrigues. The Velim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Velim ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

velim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Benjamin Silva AITC 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 7,96,28,956 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 4,20,65,690 ~ 4 Crore+ Cruz Silva AAP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 12,21,81,868 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 95,88,514 ~ 95 Lacs+ Dagley Fernandes Revolutionary Goans Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 10,66,227 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dsilva Savio INC 5 10th Pass 46 Rs 4,32,51,142 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,52,39,194 ~ 1 Crore+ Filipe Nery Rodrigues NCP 0 Others 59 Rs 11,75,49,272 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 21,45,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Savio Rodrigues BJP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 3,51,32,257 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

velim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Filipe Nery Rodrigues INC 0 Others 54 Rs 9,19,91,897 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Anthony Rodrigues Goa Forward Party 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 88,10,415 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Benjamin Silva IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 6,38,23,552 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,82,47,380 ~ 2 Crore+ Carlito Edrich Correia IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,67,54,879 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Cliffton Dsouza Ambedkarite Party of India 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,34,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Constancio Fernandes IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,71,19,287 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,18,072 ~ 26 Lacs+ Cruz Silva AAP 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 6,78,59,300 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 89,07,568 ~ 89 Lacs+ Domnic John Noronha Goa Su-Raj Party 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 21,06,500 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jose Fernandes IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 57,63,515 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Socorro Frederick Borges NCP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 93,06,815 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 15,40,021 ~ 15 Lacs+ Vinay Tari BJP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 23,84,414 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Wilson Mazarello IND 0 Graduate 70 Rs 6,29,300 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

velim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Benjamin Silva IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 2,86,72,935 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,40,745 ~ 20 Lacs+ Cliffton Desouza IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 83,000 ~ 83 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Filipe Nery Rodrigies INC 0 Others 49 Rs 7,34,97,057 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Michael Beny Da Costa AITC 2 10th Pass 44 Rs 85,00,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

