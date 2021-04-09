Vehicle of Mithun cavalcade pelted with stones, none injured; BJP blames TMC

A vehicle of actor Mithun Chakraborty’s cavalcade was attacked with stones by miscreants at Domjur Assembly constituency in Howrah district on Thursday afternoon. The BJP blamed the TMC for the vandalism at Bankra area — a charge dismissed by the ruling party.

According to sources, Chakraborty, who recently joined the BJP, was campaigning in support of party candidate Rajib Banerjee, a former TMC minister who joined the BJP before the polls.

The windshield of the matador vehicle, which was at the end of the rally, was broken in the attack. Chakraborty and others did not receive any injury as they had already moved ahead.

Police and combat forces rushed to the spot after receiving the news of the vandalism.

Earlier the police denied permission to the actor for campaign for two BJP candidates Paayel Sarkar (East Behala) and Srabanti Chatterjee ( West Behala). He had sought permission for the roadshow from Behala Center to Natun Palli. The BJP district leadership had applied for permission on police’s ‘Suvidha’ app on Wednesday afternoon

“The Trinamool Congress cannot avert its imminent loss by such an undemocratic act of preventing us from campaigning. Is the state government scared of losing power?,” Chatterjee, a popular Bengali actor, said.

The saffron party activists shouted slogans against the ruling TMC in front of the Parnasree Police Station.

In an another incident, the body of a BJP worker was found dead in a field at Nazir Bazar area of Bhupatinagar in East Medinipur district on Thursday. The BJP alleged that Shambhu Barui (35) was stabbed to death by TMC supporters — an allegation denied by the ruling party.

Tension escalated when police reached the spot with BJP supporters protesting against them. “The body has been sent for autopsy. The cause of death will be ascertained only after the report,” said a police officer.