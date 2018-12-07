Vasundhara Raje says insulted by Sharad Yadav’s ‘fat’ comment, appeals to EC to take action

‘Insulted’ by Sharad Yadav’s remark during a poll rally in Rajasthan on Thursday, incumbent Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Friday appealed to the Election Commission to take action against the former JD(U) leader.

Raje said it would set a precedent for similar cases in the future. During a rally in Alwar on the last day of campaigning, Yadav had said Raje “has become too fat and needs to rest”.

“Aur ye Vasundhara, isko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hai. Bahut moti ho gayi hai… Pehle patli thi… Hamare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai. Isko kaho ki aaram kare (And this Vasundhara, give her rest, she has become very tired… has become very fat… Earlier she was thin… She is a daughter of Madhya Pradesh. Ask her to rest),” Yadav is heard saying in a video that is circulating on social media.

Raje Friday was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “To set an example for future it’s important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language. I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted.”

The BJP had also criticised Yadav for his remark and called it an insult to the women of Rajasthan and sought an apology. BJP leader Jyoti Kiran Shukla said the comment was insulting to women of Rajasthan and also very offensive. She added that it is unfortunate that such a statement has come from a senior leader.

Voting for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 is underway. The results of the polls will be declared on December 11.