Vasco-da-gama (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Vasco-da-gama (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Vasco-da-gama Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Jose Luis Carlos Almeida. The Vasco-da-gama seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Vasco Da Gama ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

vasco-da-gama Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Andre Sebastiao Viegas Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Graduate 61 Rs 1,71,80,410 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Andrew Dcunha IND 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 3,35,74,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 75,00,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ Chandrashekher Vast IND 1 10th Pass 54 Rs 81,82,500 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Jose Luis Carlos Almeida INC 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 7,59,53,384 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,02,28,159 ~ 2 Crore+ Krishna V. Salkar BJP 1 Graduate 52 Rs 5,46,29,784 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 7,78,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ Maruti Shirgaonkar SHS 0 Graduate 39 Rs 20,62,246 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 12,01,579 ~ 12 Lacs+ Saifula Khan AITC 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,94,95,066 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 78,75,309 ~ 78 Lacs+ Sandeep Bhagwan Shetye Jai Maha Bharath Party 0 Graduate 47 Rs 33,47,306 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 4,42,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sunil Loran AAP 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 1,68,95,259 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,69,880 ~ 6 Lacs+

vasco-da-gama Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jose Luis Carlos Almeida BJP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 2,51,27,700 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 63,78,317 ~ 63 Lacs+ Chandrashekher Vast Niz Goenkar Revolution Front 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 17,90,319 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gandhi Henriques IND 0 Graduate 68 Rs 21,92,46,990 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jose Filipe De Sousa NCP 1 12th Pass 60 Rs 3,90,06,437 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 88,69,171 ~ 88 Lacs+ Krishna (daji) V Salkar IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 3,63,00,900 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Loretta Shreedharan AAP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 4,42,41,266 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 9,41,787 ~ 9 Lacs+ Manesh Chandrakant Arolkar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Others 47 Rs 62,47,431 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 4,64,320 ~ 4 Lacs+ Saifula Khan INC 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,18,11,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,23,000 ~ 18 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

vasco-da-gama Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jose Luis Carlos Almeida BJP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 2,02,65,157 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 40,62,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Adam Abdulla Jumma UGDP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 2,89,80,738 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,87,70,998 ~ 4 Crore+ Amindin Mullal AITC 0 Literate 30 Rs 1,08,63,258 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,67,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Giovanni Karl Vaz IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 32,76,21,171 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 6,77,10,838 ~ 6 Crore+ Gluck Dsouza JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 5,94,82,266 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 29,47,583 ~ 29 Lacs+ Hamza Issak Khan All India Minorities Front 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 12,07,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Yadu Durbhatkar SHS 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 6,54,813 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jose Filipe Dsouza NCP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 4,08,09,646 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,03,188 ~ 1 Crore+ Mohammed Iqbal Shaikh GVP 0 5th Pass 50 Rs 2,93,90,517 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Prashant Mahadev Vastha IND 1 8th Pass 42 Rs 3,58,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 60,800 ~ 60 Thou+ Stanley C. Almeida IND 0 Others 41 Rs 6,10,292 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

