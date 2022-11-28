scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Gujarat polls: ‘In national interest’, AAP’s Abdasa candidate joins BJP

Abdasa is one of the six assembly constituencies in Kutch district and is the current seat of BJP MLA Pradhyumansinh Jadeja.

Vasant Khetani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kutch on Monday.(Facebook/ Vasant Khetani )

In another blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, party’s Abdasa candidate Vasant Khetani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kutch on Monday.

“I joined the BJP in ‘rashtra-hit (national interest)’ and in the interest of Abdasa constituency,” Khetani, who was declared candidate in the thirteenth list in November, told The Indian Express.

Abdasa is one of the six assembly constituencies in Kutch district and is the current seat of BJP MLA Pradhyumansinh Jadeja. Jadeja was a Congress candidate who won the 2017 assembly election against BJP’s Chhabil Patel by about seven per cent votes. He joined the BJP in 2020 and won the seat again in the 2020 byelections.

Abdasa has been under the Congress since 2012. The AAP now is left to contest the upcoming election on 180 seats, with Abdasa candidate joining the BJP and Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwal withdrawing his nominations earlier this month.

Abdasa goes to poll in the first phase on December 1.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 08:44:34 pm
India-Australia bilateral military exercise begins in Rajasthan

