Varanasi South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Varanasi South Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari. The Varanasi South seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi South ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

varanasi south Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajeet Singh AAP 8 Post Graduate 38 Rs 2,11,35,897 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,73,867 ~ 8 Lacs+ Arpan Pathak LJP 1 Graduate 28 Rs 62,771 ~ 62 Thou+ / Rs 20,300 ~ 20 Thou+ Dinesh Kasaudhan BSP 2 12th Pass 47 Rs 68,30,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 7,48,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari BJP 1 Doctorate 50 Rs 1,62,85,857 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kameshwar Alias Kishan Dixit SP 11 Post Graduate 40 Rs 27,47,012 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mudita Kapoor INC 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 1,18,23,024 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,88,461 ~ 2 Lacs+ Parvez Quadir Khan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 7 10th Pass 51 Rs 70,25,502 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 6,89,400 ~ 6 Lacs+ Reyazuddhin IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 3,56,100 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Prasad Gupta Right to Recall Party 0 Graduate 50 Rs 6,31,969 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 8,37,664 ~ 8 Lacs+ Subhash Chandra Chaurasiya Rashtriya Bhagidari Party 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 35,26,751 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 20,06,889 ~ 20 Lacs+ Virendra Kumar Gupta Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 68,64,442 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

varanasi south Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shyam Deo Rai Choudhary BJP 1 Graduate 72 Rs 46,47,565 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 680 ~ 6 Hund+ Athar Zamal Lari QED 3 Graduate 57 Rs 1,28,07,914 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,73,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Comred Nijamuddin CPI 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 7,20,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Daya Shankar INC 4 Doctorate 47 Rs 1,52,37,570 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,43,082 ~ 13 Lacs+ Dinanath Dev Vanshi MaJP 0 Illiterate 53 Rs 11,28,070 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haji Margub Ahamad RUC 0 Literate 42 Rs 55,20,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Istakbal SP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 40,87,490 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaishar Amin Ansari BSP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 3,54,54,333 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,33,985 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kumar Saurabh PMSP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 16,67,886 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Niyaj Ali Manju RLM 1 10th Pass 52 Rs 4,31,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 2,27,209 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sabir IND 0 Literate 46 Rs 2,53,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Seth IND 0 Literate 53 Rs 56,42,007 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

