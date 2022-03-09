scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Varanasi South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Varanasi South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Varanasi South assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Varanasi South |
March 9, 2022 7:06:20 pm
Varanasi South Election Result, Varanasi South Election Result 2022, Varanasi South Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Varanasi South Election Results 2022

Varanasi South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Varanasi South Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari. The Varanasi South seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi South ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

varanasi south Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ajeet Singh AAP 8 Post Graduate 38 Rs 2,11,35,897 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,73,867 ~ 8 Lacs+
Arpan Pathak LJP 1 Graduate 28 Rs 62,771 ~ 62 Thou+ / Rs 20,300 ~ 20 Thou+
Dinesh Kasaudhan BSP 2 12th Pass 47 Rs 68,30,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 7,48,000 ~ 7 Lacs+
Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari BJP 1 Doctorate 50 Rs 1,62,85,857 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Kameshwar Alias Kishan Dixit SP 11 Post Graduate 40 Rs 27,47,012 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mudita Kapoor INC 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 1,18,23,024 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,88,461 ~ 2 Lacs+
Parvez Quadir Khan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 7 10th Pass 51 Rs 70,25,502 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 6,89,400 ~ 6 Lacs+
Reyazuddhin IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 3,56,100 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shiv Prasad Gupta Right to Recall Party 0 Graduate 50 Rs 6,31,969 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 8,37,664 ~ 8 Lacs+
Subhash Chandra Chaurasiya Rashtriya Bhagidari Party 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 35,26,751 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 20,06,889 ~ 20 Lacs+
Virendra Kumar Gupta Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 68,64,442 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Varanasi South candidate of from Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi South Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari
BJP

varanasi south Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari BJP 1 Doctorate 45 Rs 38,57,470 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 4,69,644 ~ 4 Lacs+
Abhishek Kumar Singh Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 39 Rs 3,84,637 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Haris Mahaz Razavi Peace Party 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,23,44,220 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Imaran VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 21,55,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kishan Seth IND 1 12th Pass 43 Rs 26,14,113 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Musa IND 5 5th Pass 47 Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Narendra Nath Dubey Adig Bharat Kalyan Party 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 36,21,499 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Parvez Quadir Khan IND 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 1,05,00,800 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,02,684 ~ 14 Lacs+
Priya Agrawal Manavadhikar Janshakti Party 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 16,63,335 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Mishra INC 1 Doctorate 58 Rs 1,48,92,575 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,34,266 ~ 30 Lacs+
Rakesh Tripathi BSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 11,45,39,110 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 3,10,52,560 ~ 3 Crore+
Ritika Rani Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Royal Ajeet Singh IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 14,000 ~ 14 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Rubi Fatama IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,06,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satish Kumar Agrahari IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 28,53,645 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 27,61,800 ~ 27 Lacs+
Shivnath Yadav CPI(M) 0 Graduate 69 Rs 29,77,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Vimlesh Kumar Sharma Moulik Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 12,07,509 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Varanasi South candidate of from Shyam Deo Rai Choudhary Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi South Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Shyam Deo Rai Choudhary
BJP

varanasi south Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Shyam Deo Rai Choudhary BJP 1 Graduate 72 Rs 46,47,565 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 680 ~ 6 Hund+
Athar Zamal Lari QED 3 Graduate 57 Rs 1,28,07,914 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,73,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Comred Nijamuddin CPI 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 7,20,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Daya Shankar INC 4 Doctorate 47 Rs 1,52,37,570 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,43,082 ~ 13 Lacs+
Dinanath Dev Vanshi MaJP 0 Illiterate 53 Rs 11,28,070 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Haji Margub Ahamad RUC 0 Literate 42 Rs 55,20,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Istakbal SP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 40,87,490 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kaishar Amin Ansari BSP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 3,54,54,333 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,33,985 ~ 3 Lacs+
Kumar Saurabh PMSP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 16,67,886 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Niyaj Ali Manju RLM 1 10th Pass 52 Rs 4,31,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 2,27,209 ~ 2 Lacs+
Sabir IND 0 Literate 46 Rs 2,53,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinod Kumar Seth IND 0 Literate 53 Rs 56,42,007 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Varanasi South Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Varanasi South Assembly is also given here..

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement