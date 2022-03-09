Varanasi North (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Varanasi North (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Varanasi North Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ravindra Jaisawal. The Varanasi North seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

varanasi north Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashfaque SP 0 Literate 52 Rs 16,24,01,779 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Asif Iqbal IND 1 Graduate 32 Rs 28,83,125 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Ashish Kumar Jaiswal AAP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 3,06,50,218 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 13,42,060 ~ 13 Lacs+ Gulerana Sabassum INC 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,71,17,676 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish Mishra All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 5 12th Pass 34 Rs 16,87,213 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Jaiswal BJP 3 Post Graduate 55 Rs 26,98,71,362 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 70,54,250 ~ 70 Lacs+ Shyam Prakash BSP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,74,09,366 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

varanasi north Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ravindra BJP 3 Post Graduate 45 Rs 3,70,31,067 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 12,27,484 ~ 12 Lacs+ Abdul Samad Ansari SP 9 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,57,89,864 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Anand Vijay Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 37,20,777 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 92,000 ~ 92 Thou+ Anita Srivastava IND 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 24,007 ~ 24 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Anwarul Huq Warsi RKSP 3 Literate 41 Rs 11,200 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Keshari RLM 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,19,94,554 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Arvind Chattan IND 0 12th Pass 32 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Upadhayay IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 25,500 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Manjulata Tripathi SM 0 Doctorate 45 Rs 24,34,452 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyanendra Pratap Singh PECP 0 Doctorate 36 Rs 37,476 ~ 37 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harishchandra Srivastava IJP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 31,74,893 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Israr Ali PMSP 0 Literate 35 Rs 1,84,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Prakash Gupta IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 7,22,478 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ K.k. Upadhayay IND 2 10th Pass 0 Rs 2,48,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Ikram RUC 0 Literate 40 Rs 7,30,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Nath Dubey Adig Advocate LD 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 26,80,712 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nawab Achchhe Mirza Alias Jabbu Hasan LPSP 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 30,72,598 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash Singh Alias O.p. Singh IND 1 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,15,27,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,26,592 ~ 7 Lacs+ Pramod Kumar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 39,96,763 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rabia Kalam INC 0 Literate 44 Rs 54,23,365 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad Sonkar Alias Kavi Ji IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 10,09,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramratan Devi JD(U) 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 21,84,560 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravikant Singh QED 12 12th Pass 53 Rs 2,39,61,779 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,51,03,961 ~ 1 Crore+ S.p. Srivastava AITC 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 48,00,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 2,985 ~ 2 Thou+ Subhash Rajbhar IND 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sujit Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 18,48,925 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 5,31,294 ~ 5 Lacs+ Udai Pratap Verma IND 0 Graduate 61 Rs 79,26,488 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar Dubey NCP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 2,16,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Varanasi North Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.