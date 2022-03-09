Varanasi: Congress candidate, 2 others booked for ‘comments against people of Gujarat’

A Congress candidate and two party leaders have been booked on charges of promoting enmity for allegedly using objectionable and hateful language against people of Gujarat during a roadshow in Varanasi. The police have registered the case on the basis of a video doing the rounds on social media.

Rajesh Kumar Mishra is Congress candidate from Cantonment seat in Varanasi, where polling was held on March 7. The other two accused are Pramod Krishnam and Mohan Prakash, said the police.

Station Officer, Dashashwamedh police station, Ashish Mishra, said the accused made the objectionable comment against people of Gujarat while holding a roadshow at the Gaudauli crossing on March 5 evening. Permission for the event had been taken from the district administration.

The case has been filed under IPC section 153-A ( Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505-1-C (With intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), said the police.