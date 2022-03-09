Varanasi Cantt. (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Varanasi Cantt. (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Varanasi Cantt. Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Saurabh Kumar Srivastava. The Varanasi Cantt. seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi Cantt ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

varanasi cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kaoshik Kumar Pandey BSP 1 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 3,36,50,893 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 25,94,004 ~ 25 Lacs+ Pooja Yadav SP 3 Post Graduate 34 Rs 10,03,36,694 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC 1 Doctorate 61 Rs 89,51,873 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 1,98,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rakesh Pandey AAP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 8,49,922 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sahid Chaudhari IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 42,326 ~ 42 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar Maurya Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 47 Rs 21,41,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saurabh Srivastava BJP 3 Graduate 46 Rs 12,86,11,030 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 52,79,022 ~ 52 Lacs+ Sheikh Ambar Rashtriya Jantantrik Bharat Vikas Party 0 Literate 33 Rs 68,80,679 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrikant Arya Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Varanasi Cantt candidate of from Saurabh Kumar Srivastava Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi Cantt. Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Varanasi Cantt candidate of from Jyotsana Srivastava Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi Cantt. Election Result 2012

varanasi cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jyotsana Srivastava BJP 1 Doctorate 74 Rs 1,59,84,863 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Aditya Kumar IND 0 Literate 28 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Aflatoon SWJP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 17,19,350 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Pandey RSMD 0 Graduate 42 Rs 2,11,086 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Srivastava INC 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,47,93,427 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ardhendu Shekhar Tiwari LJP 1 12th Pass 31 Rs 1,31,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashfaq SP 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 6,07,42,879 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Kumar Mishra BSP 8 12th Pass 34 Rs 2,67,44,803 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 41,81,157 ~ 41 Lacs+ Laljee Chakrawal LPSP 0 Others 64 Rs 43,09,048 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Javed IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 26,99,575 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 72,000 ~ 72 Thou+ Mohd. Saleem QED 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 74,22,392 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 8,09,952 ~ 8 Lacs+ Parvez Quadir Khan IND 0 Literate 41 Rs 39,65,500 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Chandar Yadav DSP 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 5,72,290 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramakant Tripathi IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 64,69,766 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 5,92,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ranjit Upadhyay SM 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 91,68,002 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Singh JMM 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 12,80,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rohit Yadav RLM 3 Graduate 34 Rs 1,44,001 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sadabrij SSD 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Satya Prakash Srivastava IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 9,73,135 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema BSA 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shambhu Nath Batul AITC 1 Graduate 50 Rs 6,02,901 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar PMSP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 28,639 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikash AD 1 Graduate 40 Rs 2,44,154 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Vinod Kumar JKP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 44,85,277 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

