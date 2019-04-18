Valsad BJP nominee’s supporters beat up party worker who questioned him

A BJP worker of Dharampur taluka in Valsad district was beaten up by supporters of BJP candidate of Valsad K C Patel on Tuesday night when he raised a question to the sitting MP at the meeting. The victim, who was badly injured, has been admitted in hospital.

Advertising

When KC Patel, accompanied by Dharampur BJP MLA Arvind Patel, Valsad district panchayat member Meena Chaudhary, and others, visited Tumbi village to seek the votes of the villagers, one of them, Manilal Gavli, rose up from his seat and addressed K C Patel: “After being elected as MP from Valsad seat five years ago, you have not visited the village till yesterday. Now that election time has come and you are a candidate, why have you come here to seek votes?” Pin drop silence followed, and KC Patel and the other BJP leaders left the place in a hurry.

As soon as they left, some of the villagers, including former sarpanch Jana Gavli, and other supporters of K C Patel beat up Manilal Gavli with their fists and kicked him.

Manilal’s family members then intervened, extricating him from the attackers surrounding him and admitted him in hospital. Manilal later handed a complaint to Dharampur police station against K C Patel’s supporters, all residents of Tumbi village, identifying them as the former sarpanch of Tumbi village Jana Gavli, and others including Mahesh Gavli, Babu Gavli, Gopji Gavli, Govind Chaudhary, Vinod Chaudhary. Meanwhile, Jana Gavli filed a counter complaint at the same police station on Wednesday against Manilal Gavli, alleging that he had come come to the meeting in an inebriated state and used abusive language against K C Patel and the other BJP leaders. In his complaint, he said the villagers tried to get him to quiet down but he continued uttering abuse following which he was beaten up.

Advertising

Dharampur police has begun a probe. Manilal Gavli said, “I am also a BJP worker, and we raised a simple question about why our BJP candidate Dr K C Patel had come (only) after five years.” Manilal pointed out that no development work had been done by K C Patel in the village. “Our village roads are also not good and there is the problem of water scarcity,” he said. “I was beaten up by K C Patel’s supporters as they did not like my question.”

“The supporters were angry as after I asked the question Dr K C Patel left the spot without greeting the villagers.”

Dharampur police station Assistant sub inspector Dinesh Nayka said he had received complaints from both parties and have called them to get their statements registered, “There was a fight between villagers in Dr K C Patel’s meeting in Tumbi village. Manilal is still in hospital as he had incurred injuries on his ribs,” said Nayka. “After taking the statements of both parties, we will later decide our next step.”