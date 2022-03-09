Valpoi (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Valpoi (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Valpoi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane. The Valpoi seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Valpoi ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

valpoi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Devidas Gaonkar SHS 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 25,500 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar INC 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,10,37,389 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,41,676 ~ 11 Lacs+ Rohidas Sada Gaonkar IND 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 1,17,58,740 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,42,122 ~ 3 Lacs+ Satyavijay Naik AAP 1 10th Pass 63 Rs 5,14,46,878 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 34,63,179 ~ 34 Lacs+ Sudesh Madhukar Parab Jai Maha Bharath Party 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 44,40,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tukaram Bharat Parab Revolutionary Goans Party 4 Post Graduate 37 Rs 4,35,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishvesh Prabhu Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 2 12th Pass 43 Rs 19,44,648 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 13,01,675 ~ 13 Lacs+ Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane BJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 23,18,10,596 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 11,62,98,925 ~ 11 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Valpoi candidate of from Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane Goa. Valpoi Election Result 2017

valpoi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane INC 2 Graduate 45 Rs 21,31,05,484 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 11,29,94,840 ~ 11 Crore+ Ashish V. Kanekar AAP 0 Others 36 Rs 1,40,54,898 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 87,32,466 ~ 87 Lacs+ Satyavijay Subrai Naik BJP 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 2,32,45,745 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,36,36,032 ~ 1 Crore+ Vijay Atmaram Gaonkar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,20,35,214 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 40,01,837 ~ 40 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Valpoi candidate of from Vishwajit Rane Goa. Valpoi Election Result 2012

valpoi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vishwajit Rane INC 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 15,69,20,001 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,45,001 ~ 6 Crore+ Gajendranath Ramkrishna Usgaokar IND 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 6,06,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Talaulikar IND 0 Others 47 Rs 80,15,843 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 17,96,725 ~ 17 Lacs+ Satyavijay Naik BJP 1 8th Pass 50 Rs 6,74,54,457 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,38,20,015 ~ 1 Crore+ Venkatesh Atmaram Dessai IND 0 5th Pass 64 Rs 3,49,30,998 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Valpoi Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Valpoi Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Valpoi Assembly is also given here.