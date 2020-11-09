Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bye-election results 2020: Date, counting timings, candidates, how to check live results

The result of by-election to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will be declared on November 10. (Representational photo)

Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bye-election result 2020: Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar was held on November 7 along with the third phase of Assembly elections in the state. The bypoll in the Valmiki Nagar seat was necessitated after the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto in February.

When will the results of bye-election to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar be declared?

The result of the bye-election to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will be declared on November 10.

Who are the candidates contesting Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat?

JD(U) fielded Sunil Kumar, son of the late MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, in Valmiki Nagar to take on Pravesh Kumar Mishra, whom Congress had fielded as Grand Alliance candidate. In the 2019 Parliamentary polls, Baidyanath Mahto had won the seat as the NDA nominee on a JD(U) ticket defeating Shashwat Kedar Pandey, the Congress candidate from the Grand Alliance, by a margin of more than 354,000 votes.

Where to watch Valmiki Nagar bye-election results?

The counting of votes will be live on the Election Commission of India’s websites. The indianexpress.com will also run a live blog for election results with a detailed analysis of early trends and political opinions.

When and how to check Valmiki Nagar bye-election live results?

The counting of votes for bye-election to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will start early morning on November 10. The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live at the following websites of ECI – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, and results.eci.gov.in.

The Valmiki Nagar constituency, which is located in the West Champaran district of Bihar and consists of six assembly seats –– Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya and Sikta –– saw 58.66% voter turnout on the poll day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.