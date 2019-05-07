Vaishali, Bihar: Ex-aide, caste trouble senior RJD leader in his bastion

THE right man in the wrong party. That is the refrain in this seat for RJD leader and former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

Singh is up against Veena Devi, the wife of powerful JD(U) MLC Dinesh Singh, who is contesting on a Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) ticket. The general feeling is that with both being Rajputs, Veena Devi will cut into Singh’s votes.

Having won Vaishali continuously from 1996 till 2014, when the same caste factor plus Modi wave caused Singh to lose, the RJD leader this time starts with the added disadvantage of Dinesh Singh being in the opposite camp. For 13 years, Dinesh Singh used to be the RJD leader’s poll manager. Veena Devi is seen to be a stand-in for her influential husband.

Singh is counting on getting a share of the Rajput votes, the RJD’s Muslim-Yadav votes, as well as support from EBC Sahnis, OBC Kushwahas and other OBC groups. However, most of these seem to be still behind the BJP.

There are approximately 3 lakh Rajputs, 2.5 lakh Yadavs, 1.5 lakh Muslims, 1.25 lakh Kushwahas and 1 lakh Bhumihars in Vaishali.

In the Rajput-dominated Berua village, people talk of “Raghuvansh babu” getting them transformers from his MPLAD funds in the late 1990s. While he is criticised for not visiting his seat, Berua up-mukhiya Vijay Kuwar, said the reason for their support to the BJP was “all about Modi”. His bike sporting stickers of Veena Devi, Kumar said, “We do not know much about her.”

The BJP is also gaining from the 10% quota to economically weaker sections from upper castes. “V P Singh implemented the Mandal Commission’s recommendations, Modi gave 10 per cent reservations for us,” said Kuwar.

Pramod Singh, who is from Berua but lives in Pune, said caste was the predominant factor. “Had the RJD fielded a non-Rajput, we would have supported Raghuvansh,” he said.

Basudev Bhagat, a Kushwaha of Bangra village, said most Kushwahas too were still with the NDA, despite leader Upendra Kushwaha having joined the Mahagathbandhan.

Similarly, while Mukesh Sahni of the Vikassheel Insaan Party has gone with the grand alliance, at Sahni (boatmen)-dominated Hirapur village, Bholi Sahni said, “We have not seen Sahni. Modi has given us LPG gas.”

Shivdulari Devi, a Mallah, said their fish catch had been falling since 2007, with no flood waters reaching their village, and that no leader had helped. However, she said, she had heard only good things about Modi. “Mukesh Sahni should have chosen the NDA.”