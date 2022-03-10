Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: It’s a tight race between ruling BJP and rejuvenated Congress

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates:

Uttarakhand Election results 2022 Live: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with senior BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya. (Source: Twitter/@KailashOnline)

In Dehradun, the Congress watched with trepidation the entry into the picture of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya – who successfully engineered a split in the Congress ranks in 2016.

Vijayvargiya, who arrived in Dehradun on Sunday, has been meeting top state leaders including incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

In 2016, the BJP national general secretary was said to have played a key role in the revolt within the Congress against its then CM Harish Rawat. As the state went under President's Rule, an unhappy Rawat had been one of the reasons for a Congress collapse. In the 2017 elections, the party had won only 11 seats, with the BJP getting 57 of 70. In this election, Rawat is back front and centre in the Congress campaign.

Congress organisation general secretary Mathura Dutt Joshi told The Indian Express that the timing of Vijayvargiya's visit to Uttarakhand was significant. He also said that if needed, the party would consider shifting its winning MLAs to “a secure location”.

“In 2016, Vijayvargiya stayed here for a month and left only after dislodging our government,” Joshi said.

Denying the Congress claims, Vijayvargiya said the BJP would get a two-third majority in the state and not need any outside help to form the government. “I do not know why Congress is scared of my entry in Uttarakhand... We will have our CM and our Cabinet will be formed with a a two-third majority. The Congress has already admitted defeat.”

He claimed he had arrived in the state for training of party workers before the counting. “Sometimes those participating are new workers and that is why their training is important... The BJP takes elections very seriously and that is why we also take counting seriously,” Vijayvargiya told the media.

Uttarakhand Election results 2022 Live: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima. (Express Photo)

In Uttarakhand, the opinion polls differed sharply

While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted the Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.

What exit polls predicted in 2017?

In 2017, most exit polls had predicted that the BJP would win big in Uttarakhand in 2017. The exit poll survey carried out by the India Today group, in association with Axis, claimed the BJP would win between 46-53 seats and the Congress between 12 and 21. News24-Chanakya, meanwhile, predicted the BJP to win at least 53 seats and the Congress just 15 seats. The MRC predicted 38 seats for Congress, 30 for BJP and 3 for other candidates.

What was the result?

The BJP won with an overwhelming majority, bagging 57 out of the 70 seats. The Congress tally was reduced to just 11 seats, while SP and BSP failed to win a single seat.

