Uttarakhand Congress face Harish Rawat fails in bid to dislodge BJP

The 73-year-old Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister, Harish Rawat, was the party’s campaign chief in the state Assembly elections, in which the incumbent BJP had a smooth sailing with Rawat all set to lose his own Lalkuan seat by a huge margin.

In the run-up to the Assembly polls, Rawat continued to grapple with challenges posed to his leadership by his detractors within the Uttarakhand Congress. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Rawat accepted such challenges but downplayed them. “This is there in every single party. We are a democratic party and it is the essence of such a party. However, this never affects the prospects of the party in Uttarakhand. All this is manageable. There are different ideas and different personalities give strength to the party,” he had said.

The Congress’s tallest leader in Uttarakhand, Rawat has had to fight his way to the top in the party.

A five-time MP, Rawat had been the Uttarakhand chief minister from 2014 to 2017. He was also the Union water resources minister in the Congress-led UPA government during 2012-2014.

Facing the onerous task of reviving the Congress from the big 2017 defeat, when he himself lost from two seats, Rawat this time contested from Lalkuan in Nainital district against BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Chandrashekhar Pandey.

Born on April 27, 1948, in Mohanari village of Almora district, Rawat went to Lucknow University after completing his schooling in his home district. In Lucknow, he completed his BA and LLB degrees and then turned his focus on politics. Starting his career as a block pramukh, Rawat rose through the Congress ranks to become a prominent political figure not only at the state level but also in the country. In the Congress’s frontal organisations too, he worked in various positions for many years, including as the Youth Congress national joint secretary and general secretary, the Congress Seva Dal chairman, and the National Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers president.

In the first Assembly elections, in 2002, after Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh as a separate state in 2000, the Congress, which was being decimated in the UP polls, clinched a majority by winning 36 out of the total 70 seats, with the BJP managing to get just 19 seats. Rawat was then the state Congress chief, and many party leaders admit that he was then its face too.

However, finally, the Sonia Gandhi-led Congress leadership preferred the candidature of party veteran N D Tiwari to his claim for the top post.

The 2012 elections to the third Uttarakhand Assembly saw the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 32 seats, stopping short of a simple majority by four seats. The party however managed to form its government with the help of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (P) and Independents, picking Vijay Bahuguna, who is now with the BJP, as the CM, who did not last long in the post. Rawat then took the oath as the CM on February 1, 2014, but was felled by continued dissension and infighting within the party.

In March 2016, nine Congress MLAs including Bahuguna rebelled against Rawat’s leadership, leading to his government’s collapse. The Centre imposed President’s rule in the state and placed the 70-member Assembly – the 71st member is a nominated one – under suspended animation.

Rawat was subsequently surrounded by a controversy after the CBI registered a preliminary inquiry into a “sting operation”, whose purported clip was released by rebel Congress MLAs on March 26. It purportedly showed Rawat negotiating a deal to “buy” the support of rebel Congress MLAs to save his government.

While Rawat managed to return to power after winning the floor test in the House later that summer, the political crisis damaged the Congress’s prospects in the 2017 Assembly polls, in which its tally plummeted to 11 seats, while the BJP, riding the Narendra Modi wave, stormed to power, winning 57 seats.