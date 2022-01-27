Ex-Uttarakhand Congress chief expelled from party, joins BJP

Former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, after he was expelled from the Congress party for six years for “anti-party activities”.

“I have joined the BJP with the spirit of taking Uttarakhand forward. You should ask Congress why such a situation has arisen,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Former Congress Chief of Uttarakhand, Kishore Upadhyay joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Dehradun, ahead of #UttarakhandElection2022 pic.twitter.com/4WitzYODXC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2022

Upadhyay was earlier removed from all party positions. In a letter, the Congress’s Uttarakhand in-charge Devendra Yadav accused him of “continuous anti-party activities” and “hobnobbing” with the ruling BJP in the poll-bound state.

According to news agency PTI, speculation is rife that the BJP is preparing to field him from the Tehri Assembly seat which he had won in 2002 and 2007.

Earlier, a BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat had switched back to the Congress party, after being expelled from the BJP for six years and removed from the state Cabinet. Rawat’s daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain was named for Lansdowne constituency in the Congress’ second list.