Will form panel to draft Uniform Civil Code if BJP is re-elected: Uttarakhand CM

Days ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that if his party is re-elected, it will form a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code in the state.

“Soon after swearing-in, the new BJP government will form a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code in the state. This will provide for the same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith,” the BJP leader said during a press conference in Khatima on Saturday.

उत्तराखंड की सांस्कृतिक-आध्यात्मिक विरासत की रक्षा के लिए भाजपा सरकार अपने शपथ ग्रहण के तुरंत बाद एक कमेटी गठित कर ‘यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड’ का ड्राफ्ट तैयार करेगी। जिससे सभी नागरिकों के लिए समान कानून बनेगा, चाहे वे किसी भी धर्म में विश्वास रखते हों। -श्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी, सीएम pic.twitter.com/fq9P7vEHiG — BJP Uttarakhand (@BJP4UK) February 12, 2022

The panel will comprise legal experts, retired people, intellectuals and other stakeholders, the chief minister announced on the last day of campaigning for the 70 assembly seats in the state. The ambit of the committee will cover issues related to marriage, divorce, property and succession, news agency PTI reported. He went on to say that implementing a Uniform Civil Code would help “boost equal rights for everyone in the state” and “enhance social harmony, strengthen women empowerment”. He added that keeping the “culture and heritage of Devbhoomi intact” is the BJP’s prime duty.

He said the BJP government in Uttarakhand will derive inspiration for the decision from Goa which has set an example before the country by implementing a common civil code.

Hitting back at Dhami, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that his claims proved that his party was losing in the state. “Please don’t embarrass your party and yourself when you make announcements about implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP comes to power,” he tweeted.

Introducing a Uniform Civil Code has been promised in the BJP’s election manifestos over the years.

The Uttarakhand Assembly polls are set to take place in a single phase on February 14. Counting of votes will begin on March 10.