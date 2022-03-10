Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP marching ahead, crosses halfway mark

Heading towards a historic victory in Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Thursday is ahead on 44 seats, eight more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly.

The current trends in Uttarakhand, as updated by the Election Commission, suggest that the ruling BJP has not only successfully battled the anti-incumbency factor in the hill state but also been able to influence voters on issues like national interest, national security, army welfare, and religious tourism.

If the current trends, which shows the BJP lead on 44 seats, convert into final results then the party will break the two-decade-old political trend in Uttarakhand and will become the first one in the state to form two consecutive governments. As of now, the Congress is leading on 22 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents each on two seats.

In the current elections, the BJP not only had to fight the image of not being able to provide a permanent chief minister, but also faced the aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic, rising inflation, and unemployment. While the Congress party focused mainly on promises like Char Dham, Char Kaam, which included cheaper LPG cylinders, jobs, monetary help to poor families and better health facilities, the BJP focused more on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the claims of works done by the party in the last five years.

While the Congress appears to be losing in Uttarakhand, former CM and party campaign head in the state, Harish Rawat is trailing on the Lalkuan seat. BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht is ahead by over 9,000 votes there. On the Khatima seat, there is a close contest between Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami as Kapri is leading by over 900 votes.

On the Haridwar rural seat, Harish Rawat’s daughter Anupama Rawat is ahead of BJP’s Swami Yatishwaranand by a margin of over 400 votes. The daughter-in-law of former minister Harak Singh Rawat, Anukriti Gusain, is trailing sitting BJP MLA Daleep Singh Rawat by over 4,000 votes on the Lansdowne seat.

Congress candidate Om Gopal, however, has a lead on minister Subodh Unial on the Narendranagar seat. Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal is ahead of BJP minister Dhan Singh Rawat by a small margin of over 1,000 votes.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 were held in a single phase on February 14 and saw a voter turnout of 62.5 per cent.