Uttarakhand Assembly elections: BJP announces candidates for 59 seats

The BJP on Thursday announced its first list of candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place on February 14. The ruling party announced its candidates for 59 out of the total 70 Assembly seats in the state. Of the 59, only five are women.

In 10 of the announced seats, the BJP has fielded a different candidate to the one fielded during the last Assembly election.

Announcing the candidates, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, who is the election in-charge for the BJP in Uttarakhand, said: “The Vidhan Sabha elections in Uttarakhand is not just a mandate for five years of work by the BJP in the state, but also of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand… Today we are declaring candidates on 59 seats, and five of them are women. Of the total candidates, 15 are Brahmins,” he said.

According to the list, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from the Khatima Assembly seat that he currently holds, and BJP state president Madan Kaushik will contest from the Haridwar seat.

Ministers Subodh Uniyal, Ganesh Joshi, Swami Yatishwaranand, Dhan Singh Rawat, Satpal Maharaj and Rekha Arya will also contest from the seats they currently hold. Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau will also contest from the seat he holds.