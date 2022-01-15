UP CM Yogi Adityanath to contest Assembly polls from Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting from Gorakhpur in the upcoming Assembly Polls, the BJP said on Saturday while releasing its list of candidates.

Earlier, talks were rife that Adityanath would be contesting from Ayodhya. The party was seeing the move as one that would amplify the Hindutva message and galvanise the cadre, more so when the Ram temple project is well under way.

Election News | Follow Live Updates

While several seats were earlier talked about as possible options for Adityanath, including Mathura, a constituency in the CM’s bastion of Gorakhpur or one in western UP where the BJP is facing the toughest battle, he was said to be keen on Ayodhya. An MP when he was named CM, Adityanath had got elected to the House via the Legislative Council.

The BJP’s campaign pitch has been getting shriller on the Hindutva issue as elections draw near. From Modi to Shah and Adityanath, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, among other issues, has been a constant refrain in speeches. The CM’s recent remarks framing the elections as a fight between “80 and 20%” reinforce this.