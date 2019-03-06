Uttar Pradesh: With 3 seats, RLD in SP-BSP fold; Congress also part of grand alliance, says Akhilesh

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will be part of the grand alliance formed by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh. Making the announcement at a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said RLD will contest Mathura, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar seats.

He also claimed that the Congress is very much part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Akhilesh and BSP supremo Mayawati earlier decided to spare Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats for the Congress.

“I am happy that with Ajit Singh’s party, the BSP, the SP, the Congress and others, this is the biggest Mahagathbandhan of all. It will be a sangam of parties that will lead disheartened groups of people from all walks, including farmers, youngsters and businessmen in a new direction,” said Akhilesh, adding that they hope that while the country would get a new government, it will also get a new Prime Minister after the Lok Sabha elections. RLD general secretary Jayant Chaudhary was present at the press conference.

Confirming that the Congress is part of the grand alliance and there is no question in that, the SP chief said, “I’ve always said the Congress is with us in the gathbandhan. Mayawatiji is there, Jayanth Chaudharyji is with us, the Congress is also with us… I don’t know where is this question of Congress not being there is coming from… Congress bhi mahagathbandhan ka hissa hai (Congress is also part of the grand alliance). Congress party has two seats.”

Jayant Chaudhary said that the RLD was most comfortable working with the SP with a “heart-to-heart connection”.

“The people of the country want to know the truth and ‘Shaheed’ status for those killed and also a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of each personnel,” said Akhilesh. “I have a deep connection with the Army as I studied in the military school and have several army friends… Country wants to know the truth… Who doesn’t respect the Army. Ye fauj ke sath khilwad kar rahe hain… (They are playing with the Indian forces)… the forces belong to the country and not to any political party.”

On Akhilesh’s statement of Congress being part of the grand alliance, party state president Raj Babbar said, “Our target is the same— to keep the BJP, which has cheated farmers as well as youngsters, out of power….”