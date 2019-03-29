Uttar Pradesh: Will field candidates on 53 seats, says BJP ally SBSP

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has decided to field candidates on 53 seats in the last three phases of the Lok Sabha elections after it “failed to get any positive response from its ally BJP.” SBSP’s spokesperson Arun Rajbhar, who had given 12pm deadline to BJP to clear seat allotments Wednesday, said that they have started working on identifying candidates for the seats.

When asked about the status of its alliance with the BJP, Arun said, “BJP ko ghamand hai ki wo apne dam par akele jeet lenge (BJP thinks they can win alone). The alliance with the BJP was for the assembly election. We wanted it to continue in the general elections as well, but they feel that they can do it alone. They did not clarify the seat arrangement with us. We have waited enough and now we have decided to field our own candidates or explore other options.” Follow more election news here.

Asked about the “other” options, the SBSP spokesperson said, “We are exploring options with both SP-BSP as well as Congress. Discussion is under way. We have decided that we will not demoralise our cadre and they will get a chance to show their strength on seats where we have considerable vote share.”

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is a cabinet minister in the state government. Just before the election dates were announced, six SBSP leaders were given place in different boards and corporations.

Explained BJP confident it will make ally stay In the past one year, SBSP has given several deadlines threatening to call off the alliance with BJP but have postponed it each time. This time again the SBSP said they would field candidates alone but have not spoken about calling the alliance off. With SBSP not being able to walk the talk, BJP is confident they would be able to keep its ally on its side with just one or two seats.

When asked why they are focusing only on the last three phases, Arun said, “We don’t have much time left for the first two phases. It will be difficult for us to find candidates in such a short time. Besides, the party is also preparing to question the BJP government on the implementations of recommendations of the OBC social justice committee report in the state.”

“BJP ko batana padega ki sabka saath, sabka vikas ka nara dene wali party ne samajik nyaya ki report abhi tak kyon nahi lagu ki (BJP will have to explain why the party, whose slogan is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, has not implemented the recommendations of the social justice report so far),” Arun added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Harish Srivastava, BJP spokesperson, said, “It is all part of pressure politics. The talks are on with them and results would be clear in next few days. Many of their issues have been settled and the rest will also be solved.