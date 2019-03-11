Uttar Pradesh: Voting in 7 phases in state, 14.4 crore voters this time

A total of 14.4 crore voters, including 6.61 crore women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, to be held between April 11 and May 19.

Data provided by Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Lakku Venkateshwarlu said that 8,374 third gender persons and 7,86,542 differently-abled people also would cast their votes. The state will have total 91,709 polling centres and 1,63,331 polling booths. Names of 45,05,970 voters were added to the voters’ list, while 23,48,824 names were removed. Joint CEO Ratnesh Singh informed that the state would have around 16 lakh first-time voters.

Along with the 80 Lok Sabha seats, bypoll for Nighasan Vidhan Sabha seat in Kheri will also take place in the respective phase in Uttar Pradesh.

In the first phase of elections on April 11, eight constituencies will go to polls — Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budhh Nagar. During the second phase on April 18, eight constituencies of Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri will vote.

In the third phase on April 23, it will be 10 constituencies — Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly and Pilibhit. On April 29, in the fourth phase, 13 constituencies will go to polls – Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

The fifth phase of the elections would be on May 6 in 14 constituencies – Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kaiserganj and Gonda.

Thirteen constituencies – Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi – will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

The seventh and final phase on May 19 will have total 14 constituencies – Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj.

Speaking to the media in Lucknow, Venkateshwarlu informed that out of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, 67 constituencies will have the District Magistrate (DM) as the Returning Officer while in rest 13, Chief Development Officer or Additional DM level officers will have the responsibility.

All the polling booths will have VVPATs along with EVMs this year, the CEO said.