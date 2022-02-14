Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa vote in high-stakes election: Top 5 points

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Goa, Uttarakhand and 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are voting today in a high-stakes election for the BJP which is facing its first test in 2022. Chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray.
Here are the Top 5 points of today’s polling:
- Goa recorded a voter turnout of 44.63 per cent, while the corresponding figures in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were 39.07 per cent and 35.21 per cent respectively till 11 am. Polling was overall peaceful in all the states, with sporadic incidents being reported from Uttar Pradesh. In Goa, the chief electoral officer said that the state was heading towards record-breaking voting this year.
- BJP leader Harendra Kumar said he was attacked by Samajwadi Party workers when he, along with his associates, were returning home in Sambhal. The police said Samajwadi Party workers attacked the 39-year-old BJP candidate and his associates when the Election Commission’s flying squad team was checking their vehicle near the Kherni police outpost. The assailants also attacked the police team when they tried to intervene, injuring three officials.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing reporters, said he was confident that the party will win over 300 seats in the ongoing elections. When asked about comments like “those with Ali vs Bajrangbali” and “80 vs 20”, Adityanath said, “It’s a reaction to an action. I spoke about 80 vs 20. 80 per cent support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while 20 per cent always oppose. We haven’t spoken about caste or religion.”
- Goa and Uttarakhand are seeing a single-phase voting. Forty seats of Goa and 70 seats of the hill state are going to polls. In Uttarakhand, riding the Narendra Modi wave, the BJP managed to win 57 of the total 70 Assembly seats in 2017, while the Congress was limited to 11 seats. Two of the remaining seats were won by Independent candidates who are now with the ruling party.
- The coastal state of Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats, while in Uttarakhand, which has an electorate of 81 lakh, 632 candidates, including 152 independents, are fighting from 70 seats. Of the 11,64,522 voters, 5.66 lakh are male, and 5.97 lakh female. For the first time, nine transgenders and 41 sex workers have registered as voters in Goa. Of the 1,722 polling stations in the state, 100 are pink polling stations run by women.
