Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa vote in high-stakes election: Top 5 points

People queue up to cast their votes, in Sambhal on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Goa, Uttarakhand and 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are voting today in a high-stakes election for the BJP which is facing its first test in 2022. Chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray.